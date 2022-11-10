When it comes to gifting, we often think along the lines of gift cards, flowers, candies, and chocolates. While those items are classic crowd-pleasers, skincare can also make a great gift.

Here are practical gifts for every skincare fanatic on your list, from mask lovers to eye cream connoisseurs.

Facial Cleanser

One of the most essential needs for a woman’s skincare routine is a quality facial cleanser. Gift her with something she’ll appreciate long-term. Look for options that have minimal chemicals and are affordable (so she can rebuy when she’s sure to love it).

Gifts of cleansing sets that include moisturizers, masks, and pore extractors are also an excellent way to take your gift to the next level.

Face Rollers

Are you looking for a chic stocking stuffer to complete your gift list? Consider a face roller! Face rollers help reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles and alleviate puffy, tired-looking skin.

For the best results, experts recommend pairing rollers with skin oils and active serums.

Cleansing Pads

At the end of a long day, women love a quick way to wipe away the day’s makeup ahead of cleansing and hopping into bed. Cleansing pads exfoliate the skin and regulate oil production, making them just the thing to help them keep their complexion clear with ease. A 2-pack or more makes for a great skincare-themed gift.

Revitalizing Serum

Designed to help a woman’s skin glow, revitalizing serum is packed with vitamins and other essential oils that infuse skin cells with immediate hydration. The effect? An anti-aging look that will have her skin feeling immediately softer and smoother.

Clay Masks

Clay masks are great for pulling oil out of her skin and possibly preventing pimples that form when pores are clogged with excessive oil and dirt. Something to tell her when gifting: Experts recommend women wear clay masks for 15 minutes or less and use them no more than three times a week. When shopping, look for a mask that has hyaluronic acid or alpha hydroxy acid for best results.

Brush Set

Beautiful makeup and face design start with quality brushes. A quality set will help her apply foundation, powder, eyeshadow, bronzer, and blush sans mess. Plus, brushes make blending and application more seamless and will give her a smoother, cleaner look.

Eye Cream

If you’ve ever had to pull an all-nighter, then you’re probably well aware of the mystical powers of eye cream—it’s a lifesaver if you buy the right brand.

Eye cream is made with vitamins and other ingredients proven to target puffiness, fine lines, dark circles, and dryness. A solid product will rejuvenate skin and give it a glow that will have her feeling (and looking!) her most energetic!

Exfoliating Treatment

During the day, our body is simply protecting itself—at night, it switches into repair mode. (They don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing!) Why not help your giftee put their skin repair into overdrive with an overnight exfoliating treatment?

Exfoliating treatments remove dead skin cells from the outer skin layer. One thing to note: Exfoliating treatment should be done correctly to ensure she doesn’t damage her skin. The American Academy of Dermatology Association offers a guide here.

Sleep Mask

Speaking of sleep, a sleep mask makes for an excellent stocking stuffer. Many options are breathable, lightweight, and affordable. Plus, some can be refrigerated for an “extra cooling effect”​​—which could be a game-changer for hot sleepers. It’s also super chic in an Audrey Hepburn kind of way.

This holiday season, gift her with a skincare product (or two!) that will help boost her confidence and keep her face looking fresh and fair.