You may have heard about adding vitamin C to your skincare routine, but with so many products available, it’s hard to tell where the benefit truly lies. Just as vitamin C is essential in our diets for its ability to protect our cells against harmful free radicals, vitamin C can help your skin cells combat similar harmful molecules. Very little of the vitamin C that we consume travels to our skin cells, so topical products should be a staple in your skincare routine. Vitamin C is incredibly diverse, as it can minimize and reverse signs of aging, brighten your skin, even skin tone, and reduce the appearance of dark spots. If you’re ready to treat your skin to the benefits of vitamin C, read on for five different products that can help meet your needs!

Powdered Vitamin C

Perhaps the most cost-effective way to add vitamin C to your existing skincare routine is by purchasing a powdered vitamin C product – you can mix it with the toner or moisturizer you already love and get all of the benefits of vitamin C! As a bonus, the powder won’t oxidize due to prolonged exposure to the air, as some liquid vitamin C serums can. Be sure you’re ready to mix everything yourself and have a small bowl and spoon available for this purpose. Try the Neogen Real Vita C Powder Lemon if you’d like to try this simple option.

Affordable Vitamin C Serum

If you’re new to using vitamin C in your skincare routine, an affordable and easily accessible serum is a great first step to take. Try the L’Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensive Vitamin C Serum – sold at all major drug stores, this serum comes in an opaque metal tube to combat oxidation and contains 10% pure vitamin C (the minimum you’ll want for your skincare routine). This serum is also fragrance-free, so it’s a good option if your skin is sensitive or you prefer neutral products.

Vitamin C Plus Hyaluronic Acid

While vitamin C helps to brighten and rejuvenate your skin while protecting against premature aging, it does not hydrate. If you’d like to try a product that does both at once, then La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid is the product for you. Dermatologist recommended many times over, this serum comes with a dropper to easily apply 3-4 drops every morning. Its 10% pure vitamin C mixed with hyaluronic and salicylic acids will leave your skin feeling refreshed and vibrant. If you like a light fragrance in your products, this is the one to try – allergy and sensitive-skin tested so that you don’t have to give up the scents just because you have sensitive skin.

Eye Cream

Even if you use another vitamin C serum or powder on the rest of your face and neck, eye care necessitates its own products, so try adding this cream to your routine and look even more vibrant and awake than before! New on the scene, but already very popular, is Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright™ Eye Crème. Use it in the morning to not only perk up your under-eye skin with vitamin C but also add just the right amount of yellow tint to give your concealer the perfect foundational tone. Plus, it’s formulated to be gentle enough on that extremely delicate under-eye area.

Spot Treatment

Because vitamin C helps even skin tone so well, sometimes you may want a boost on one or two dark spots. Try Peter Thomas Roth’s Potent-C™ Vitamin C Targeted Spot Brightener to deliver just the right amount of product to those persistent marks. With vitamin E and ferulic acid to boost the benefits from its vitamin C (which is in a very potent form), this cream will help target any lingering spots you may have and add a boost to your other vitamin C full-face products.

Adding vitamin C to your skincare routine doesn’t have to be time-consuming or expensive, and the benefits are quickly noticeable. Treat yourself this year to a brightening boost with some vitamin C!