Wrinkles are a natural part of aging. As we get age, our bodies produce less collagen and elastin, which help skin look young and firm. Even so, dehydration, environmental exposure, and toxins can negatively impact the appearance of your skin.

Wear sunscreen

Sunscreen protects from sunburn, early skin aging, and skin cancer. That said, not all sunscreen does the job equally.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends using SPF 30 or higher sunscreen with water resistance. The sunscreen you choose should also offer broad-spectrum protection (protection against UVA and UVB rays).

Avoid tanning beds

Despite their popularity, tanning beds are not safer than the sun. In fact, according to the AAD, “safe” tanning beds do not exist. What’s worse? Using tanning beds before age 20 can increase your melanoma risk by 47%.

Tanning beds can also cause age spots, wrinkles, and reduced elasticity (a loss of skin firmness). So, unless you want leathery-looking skin, you may want to skip the tanning booth altogether this summer.

Get a good night’s sleep

The phrase “beauty sleep” isn’t a joke: Getting a good night’s sleep is the secret to a glowing complexion. According to one study published by the Sleep Research Society, just one night of poor sleep can cause swollen eyes, paler skin, darker under-eye circles, and wrinkles and fine lines.

In addition to getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep per night, here are a few more things you can do to help your skin look and feel refreshed by daylight:

Wash your face before going to bed.

Use an overnight moisturizer to help keep your skin hydrated through the night.

Sleep on your back.

Use a copper-oxide, silk, or satin pillowcase.

Stop smoking

Smoking is one of the most harmful things you can do to your body, particularly your skin. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smokers are more likely to develop lung cancer and heart disease. Even people who smoke five cigarettes or fewer daily can show early signs of cardiovascular disease.

Smoking isn’t just bad for your health; it can speed up the normal process of aging, causing your skin to form wrinkles, crow’s feet, and pronounced lines between the eyebrows and around the mouth.

Facial Treatments for Wrinkles

Fillers

Facial fillers are injections designed to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, restore volume, and create a youthful appearance. According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, more than 1 million men and women annually choose fillers as their preferred facial rejuvenation treatment.

There are several fillers out there, including:

Hyaluronic acid fillers (these include Restylane and Juvederm, among others)

Calcium hydroxyapatite (Radiesse)

Ply-l-lactic acid (Sculptra)

The type of filler you need will depend on your desired outcome. For example, patients interested in restoring facial volume may choose a poly-l-lactic acid. In contrast, someone looking to erase a few wrinkles may use a hyaluronic acid filler.

Botox

Similar to fillers, Botox injections reduce the physical signs of aging. Botox can treat certain medical conditions. These include hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) and an overactive bladder. Botox works by temporarily preventing specific facial muscles from moving and reducing unwanted wrinkles.

According to the Board of Cosmetic Surgery, Botox injections are the most popular cosmetic procedure nationwide.

Liquid facelift

A liquid facelift is a non-surgical facelift that uses a combination of injections to address various signs of aging, including loss of volume and wrinkles. Liquid facelifts can target multiple areas, including sagging cheeks, the temples, the lower eyelid, and creases beside or around the mouth.

Like it or not, wrinkles are a normal aging process. The good news? If your wrinkles bother you, there are ways to prevent and reduce their appearance.