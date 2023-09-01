If you’re tired of shaving or waxing, you’ve probably considered investing in an at-home laser hair removal device. These devices use light energy to target and destroy hair follicles, resulting in permanent hair removal. But before you buy an at-home laser hair removal device, there are a few things you need to know.

The Difference Between At-Home Laser Hair Removal and Professional Treatments

At-home laser hair removal and professional treatments both use light energy to target and destroy hair follicles, but there are some key differences between the two.

Intensity : Professional lasers are more intense than at-home lasers, so they’re more effective and require fewer sessions.

: Professional lasers are more intense than at-home lasers, so they’re more effective and require fewer sessions. Treatment Area : DIY at-home hair removal typically has a smaller area than professional treatments, which can cover larger areas like your legs or back.

: DIY at-home hair removal typically has a smaller area than professional treatments, which can cover larger areas like your legs or back. Convenience : At-home devices give you the power to remove your hair whenever you want, in the comfort of your home. This is way more convenient than traveling to a salon or clinic.

: At-home devices give you the power to remove your hair whenever you want, in the comfort of your home. This is way more convenient than traveling to a salon or clinic. Cost : At-home devices are more affordable than professional treatments, but you may need to use them more often to achieve the same results. They may also require batteries, cartridges, or other supplies, which can add to the overall cost.

: At-home devices are more affordable than professional treatments, but you may need to use them more often to achieve the same results. They may also require batteries, cartridges, or other supplies, which can add to the overall cost. Safety: At-home laser treatment devices can be hazardous if misused. They can cause skin burns, blisters, or swelling.

Does At-Home Laser Hair Removal Really Work?

After reading about the differences between at-home laser hair removal devices and professional treatment options, you may wonder if these little gadgets work. The answer to this question depends on your skin and hair type.

Clinical results show that at-home laser removal devices can be effective for people with light to medium skin tones and dark hair color. However, people with darker skin tones may not experience the same level of efficacy or may even risk skin discoloration if they use at-home laser hair removal devices. Additionally, at-home devices do not work on gray or blonde hair.

If you have the right skin and hair type, at-home laser hair removal can work for you. Just be sure to consult your dermatologist beforehand to determine if it’s safe for you to use at-home devices or if you’d be better off investing in professional treatments.

Photo: milkos via 123RF

Pros and Cons of At-Home Laser Hair Removal

Below, we cover the pros and cons of at-home laser hair removal.

Pros

Convenience : One of the most significant advantages of at-home laser hair removal is that you can do it whenever and wherever you want.

: One of the most significant advantages of at-home laser hair removal is that you can do it whenever and wherever you want. Affordability : At-home laser hair removal is typically less expensive than professional laser hair removal.

: At-home laser hair removal is typically less expensive than professional laser hair removal. Less Painful : Because at-home devices use lower energy levels than professional laser hair removal devices, the process is usually less painful and more tolerable for most people.

: Because at-home devices use lower energy levels than professional laser hair removal devices, the process is usually less painful and more tolerable for most people. Control: With at-home laser hair removal, you’re in control. You can adjust the settings and customize your treatments based on your needs and preferences.

Cons

Effectiveness : While at-home laser removal may be effective for some people, it may deliver different results than professional treatments. Additionally, people with blonde or gray hair may not see any results with at-home devices. (Note: At-home laser hair removal is not recommended for pregnant people.)

: While at-home laser removal may be effective for some people, it may deliver different results than professional treatments. Additionally, people with blonde or gray hair may not see any results with at-home devices. (Note: At-home laser hair removal is not recommended for pregnant people.) Risk of Side Effects : Everything comes with a risk, and at-home laser removal devices are no exception. Possible side effects include skin irritation, blistering, and in rare cases, scarring and skin discoloration.

: Everything comes with a risk, and at-home laser removal devices are no exception. Possible side effects include skin irritation, blistering, and in rare cases, scarring and skin discoloration. Limited Treatment Area: At a salon, you could get your legs, back, arms, and other larger areas treated in one session. With an at-home device, you may be limited to treating smaller areas at a time, which can be time-consuming and frustrating.

Ultimately, the decision is up to you! At-home laser hair removal can be a cost-effective option if you’re looking for a quick and convenient way to remove unwanted hair around your lip, underarm, or bikini line. But you may want to splurge on professional treatments if you’re treating larger areas like your legs or back or have blonde or gray hair that may not respond well to at-home devices.

What’s the Best Hair Removal Laser for Home?

The best at-home laser hair removal device will depend on your specific needs, skin tone, and hair type.

Some popular options include:

The Bottom Line

At-home laser hair removal devices are cheaper, more convenient, and less painful than professional laser hair removal treatments. That said, at-home laser hair removal isn’t for everyone. People with darker skin tones or blonde or gray hair may not benefit from at-home laser hair removal and may need to pay for professional treatments.