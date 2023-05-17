If you’d like to energize your skincare routine (but can’t fit professional facials into your schedule or budget), using a face roller is a great at-home option. With these small tools, you can have a mini-massage daily to improve your skin’s health and appearance. The key to long-term results is consistency, so find a face roller that works for you and make it an integral part of your skincare routine. Here’s everything you need to know about these rollers so that you’ll be ready to buy one today.

Benefits of Face Rollers

Face rollers are essentially mini handheld massagers, so using them on your face has many of the same benefits you’d find from a professional facial. Your face retains a lot of fluid, especially when you’re tired or stressed, so massaging the lymphatic tissues in your face can physically help drain that fluid away, and your skin is left brighter and tighter! The rolling sensation can also help improve circulation, so using a face roller consistently can increase blood flow to your face for a more youthful and vibrant appearance. Many users also note that face rollers can help with stress, tension headaches, and migraines. By targeting areas of the face, neck, and jawline that hold tension, headaches may noticeably diminish after using a face roller for several minutes.

How to Use

Depending on your skincare routine and goals, there are several different ways to use a face roller. Using a roller in the morning can help tighten your skin, increase circulation for the day (hello glow!), and decrease puffiness from sleep. Incorporate a roller after you moisturize but before you apply makeup (rolling on top of your moisturizer and oils can help your skin better absorb these applications). It’s best to move in an outward motion away from the center of your face to encourage toned skin (think of pulling your skin to tighten everything, rather than pushing it down to sag or bunch up). If, however, you’re using a face roller to relax and destress, then incorporating one into your nighttime skincare routine is a great option. Again, use the face roller after you’ve applied your moisturizer; night is also a good time to use the roller for under-eye puffiness so that your eye cream is best absorbed.

Photo: lightfieldstudios via 123RF

Choosing the Best Kind

Like with any wellness product, there are countless versions of face rollers available. Choosing the right kind for your budget and skincare routine is an important part of getting the most out of this product.

Face rollers have historically been made out of jade; this hard, smooth stone is naturally cooling, and many believe that jade provides balance in one’s life. Jade rollers are popular and easy to find across all budgets. This version has a larger roller for your forehead and cheeks and a smaller side for delicate areas. Rose quartz is also popular stone options for face rollers. Both crystals are thought to relieve stress and connect with balancing energy, so these options are soothing for those who want to incorporate some mindfulness in their skincare routine. Any stone roller can be put into the freezer for added cooling benefits, so these are good choices for users looking for basic yet versatile options. If you’d like something a bit fancier, try a stainless steel roller that has spherical (rather than oval-shaped) massaging heads. This shape will give you even more precision around delicate areas and can feel like a more indulgent massage (be careful putting stainless steel in the freezer, however, as it might get too cold and damage your skin).

Added Features

While most face rollers have smooth surfaces and are stationary, some models offer additional options to further enhance your at-home spa routine. Using a roller with a studded side can energize and invigorate your pores, helping to wake you up in the morning. This model has a studded side and a smooth side, so it’s the best of both worlds. You can also find models that vibrate, like this rose quartz version. The vibration (especially in the eye press piece) helps de-puff dark circles and gives an added boost to circulation. And if you frequently find yourself wanting to use a face roller that’s been chilled overnight, look for a model that has a detachable roller head for easy cooling. This version will freeze in just 15 minutes, so you don’t have to worry about planning ahead to get the cooling sensation you crave.

Face rollers are an inexpensive, small addition to your skincare routine that can make a big impact, so try several versions today to find the one that’s right for you!