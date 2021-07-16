Equiliberty, a Houston-based Social FinTech company, recently held an official launch event for the technology company designed to expand financial inclusion in the U.S. through increased access to credit and capital markets while building assets and wealth at community levels. Equiliberty’s founders have a goal to help build diversity in property ownership and support minority businesses and neighborhoods by linking people to information, capital and markets.

The event also served as the kick-off of Equiliberty’s “BlkTheGap,” a call-to-action for community leaders, business owners, government officials, banks, nonprofits, mentors and other business development organizations to come together through Equiliberty to aid in blocking historic gaps in the capital market for a wealthier tomorrow.

Additionally, event provided a platform to celebrate the birthday of Equiliberty’s founder Phillip Yates.

“When I created Equiliberty, I envisioned a world where everybody has access to mentors. I know first-hand the importance of having a supportive network and community dedicated to your success,” stated Yates, a Houston attorney. “Over the years, I’ve witnessed far too many people make the sacrifice for a better life. Only to see their dreams deferred, or in some cases, die at the graveyard, due to lack of access to capital and other resources needed to own financial assets or grow wealth in our economy. Where Robinhood, Stash, and Acorn have made it easier for the everyday person to begin investing in stocks, Equiliberty will make it possible for communities to now invest in themselves.”

