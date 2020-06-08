Recently, the Jack Yates Alumni Association help a Vigil and Walk for George Floyd, a graduate of Yates. The Vigil, which attracted hundreds, began at MacGregor Park where alumni members, elected officials and others shared words with those gathered. From there, the throngs of participants walked, rode bikes and/or bicycles and rode in vehicles to Yates High School, where Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and others addressed the crowd before balloons were released in honor of Floyd. From there, participants made there way back to MacGregor Park for the official closing of the event.

















































































































