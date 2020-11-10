Texas Children’s Hospital names Jackie Ward as Chief Nursing officer

Missouri City resident Jackie Ward has been named Chief Nursing Officer at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Jackie joined Texas Children’s in 1993 as a staff nurse in the Cancer Center and has taken on many diverse nursing leadership roles over the last 27 years. In 2015, Jackie became Vice President of Nursing where she provided executive oversight for strategic planning, clinical and administrative operations for the inpatient acute care units, Cancer and Hematology Service line, Renal/Dialysis/Pheresis and the Palliative Care Program.

In April 2018, Jackie was promoted to Associate Chief Nursing Officer where she focused on aligning nursing practice in our community settings, and has made amazing strides in this area.