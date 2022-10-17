Chase brings TSU students Back 2 the Yard for financial literacy

Providing TSU students with practical financial literacy tools, along with career-enhancing resources, Chase Bank sponsored a well-attended “Back 2 The Yard” event in Sawyer Plaza.

During the event, students competed for Back 2 The Yard Bucks, which they redeemed for branded merchandise. Several Tigers also walked away with a brand new tablet. Participants also earned complimentary lunch tickets with several food truck options. The event was organized in collaboration with the TSU Career & Professional Development Center and the Office of Corporate-Community Partnerships and Career Pathways.

The event was hosted by award-winning journalist, actress, and host Jamila Mustafa.

“Back 2 The Yard is part of Texas Southern University’s ongoing partnership with Chase, which began with a generous initial gift and a campus visit last year by JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon,” said Melinda Spaulding, Vice President of University Advancement and Communications. “Together, we are giving TSU students a value-added, transformational experience through financial and career opportunities. Not only did they have fun during this outdoor event on Sawyer Plaza, every interaction with the local and national Chase team members provided invaluable exposure to critical life skills. The team in the Career Center did a fantastic job helping to make this experience happen for our students.”

Last year, JPMorgan Chase announced a $1 million commitment to Texas Southern University to expand student education, scholarship and recruitment opportunities. Click here for more information about the Chase/TSU partnership.