Defender premiere of ‘The Woman King’: Attendees’ reactions

Hyped may be the best word to describe the 300-plus attendees of the Defender Network’s State of Black Women (SOBW) exclusive movie premiere of “The Woman King” as they exited the theater.

The screening took place at the Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace on Sept. 15 and served as the kickoff of the Defender’s SOBW “Power of Our Vote” rally on Oct.30.

The highly anticipated film starring the Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and a cast of powerhouse sisters DID NOT DISAPPOINT. In fact, the entire evening was, to quote one attendee, “the bomb dot com.”

Helping to make the event so special was the coordination of Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate, the red carpet treatment by Defender Education Reporter Laura Onyeneho, the tunes spun by DJ Supastar and the support of event sponsors Texas Children’s Hospital and HillDay Public Relations.

But enough of me talking (typing). Here’s what attendees said in their own words.