Fufu is a dough-like food that is foundational to West African cuisine. Fufu can be found being eaten in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia, Cote D’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Nigeria, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Angola and Gabon.

On the Houston homefront, Chef Kavachi hosted a three-day Art of Fufu experience including a cooking class, art show and dinner experience. Shared below are some of the photos taken during the art show which was held at Texas Southern University’s University Museum on Friday, August 19 (Photos by Aswad and Amari Walker)