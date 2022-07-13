Rodney Ellis authors resolution affirming abortion access

The recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade has not ended efforts by individuals and organizations — local, state and nationwide — to fight for a woman’s right to access abortions.

Part of this movement includes Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who authored a resolution seeking to affirm access to abortions.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a betrayal of justice and a violation of freedom,” said Ellis. “Access to abortion care is about equality, autonomy and humanity — no one should be denied agency over their body, health or future. We should trust people to make decisions about abortion free from discrimination, punishment or control by extremists and politicians who do their bidding.”

Ellis contends all women will be negatively impacted by the SCOTUS decision due to loss of agency over their own bodies. He pointed out that in Texas, the abortion ban makes no exception for rape or incest, which stands to have an outsized impact on victims of sexual assault, incest and domestic violence.

He also pointed out what experts nationally have jointly concluded: the Texas abortion ban will disproportionately harm women of color, young people, those surviving economic insecurity below the poverty line and people without health insurance, the very people Ellis says local governments should be protecting, not neglecting.

These realities played a large part in his decision to pen his abortion access resolution.

“Since people have relied on the constitutional right to an abortion for 50 years, I felt compelled to introduce a resolution affirming that abortion is essential health care and a human right rooted in the principles of freedom and equality,” he said.

“In Harris County, we are doing our part to stand up, speak out and take action. We will not back down in the face of these attacks on our values. Harris County is a place of inclusivity and diversity, where we protect the freedoms of all our residents. We believe all people should have access to reproductive care,” said Ellis.