Texas Southern University’s Thomas F. Freeman Honors College recently held its 4th Annual Spring Tribute & Luncheon honoring past TSU president, Dr. John Rudley; Dr. Brian Armstrong (TSU Assistant VP for Student Enrollment Success); Dr. Willie Caper Jr. (TSU Honors College Faculty Fellow Professor of Pharmacy Practice); Dr. Nina Cofer (Interim Asst. Dean, Honors College and Founder/CEO of Education Advancement Services); Dr. Sunny Ohia (TSU Professor of Pharmacology); and Dr. Yi Qi (TSU Honors College Faculty Fellow and Transportation Studies Department Chair).

The event served as a fundraiser to support Honor College programs, and played host to keynote speaker and TSU Honors College Advisory Board Member, Dr. Reagan Flowers, the Chief Knowledge Officer of Education Consulting Services and CEO of C-STEM Teacher & Student Support Services.

For more information about TSU's Thomas F. Freeman Honors College, visit http://www.tsu.edu/academics/colleges-and-schools/honors-college/index.html.

Dr. John Rudley (left) and Dr. Reagan Flowers. Photo by Aswad Walker.

(All photos by Aswad Walker)