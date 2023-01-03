The Community Artists’ Collective opens the new year on Saturday, Jan. 7, with “When I Think of Home,” a solo exhibition by artist Morgan Newton, a Howard University alumna from Houston.

“My recent subjects consist of Black women in various scenes coming into their own identity and authentic self,” said Newton. “This practice aids in my intention to inspire and the importance of Black women being able to look within themselves and find peace.”

Newton’s former art instructor at Howard, Melanee C. Harvey, PhD, defines home in the exhibition as the feeling of sanctuary, love and joy shared across family and community.

Harvey writes, “The paintings included in this exhibition mark a distinct stylistic shift that conveys the aesthetic and spiritual blossoming of Newton’s pursuit to internalize familial notions of home and cultivate home within herself. Newton centers Black female figures as symbols for her life experiences, in idealized, chromatic and in some cases, fantastically celestial environments to suggest the infinite potential of the nurtured self.”

And with Black women saving democracy during every election cycle, it is past time for Black women to be centered and celebrated. Moreover, Newton does so while lifting up themes that have shown up throughout her works over the years.

“The recurring themes in my work are self-love, self-actualization and growth,” Newton explains.

An opening reception will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at The Collective, 4101 San Jacinto, Suite 116, for the exhibition which continues through February 4. The Collective is open Friday through Saturday from 12 noon until 5 p.m. and by appointment.

For more information about the exhibit contact The Collective at 713-523-1616 or visit www.thecollective.org.