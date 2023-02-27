KTSU 90.9 FM continues its 50th anniversary celebration with a jazz series featuring many of the legendary greats in the jazz genre.

The series, which kicked off on February 5 with “Love, Jazz, & Romance” at Jones Hall, featuring jazz greats Jonathan Butler and Richard Elliot, will have concerts all year long, specifically in March, April, August, October and November.

In March, KTSU will host a Women’s History Month jazz celebration featuring an all-female lineup. This ongoing series will culminate in November with “Live Jazz on the Seawall” in Galveston. Three other concerts will take place between March and November.

Here’s information on the upcoming concerts:

MARCH 12

KTSU Jazz Series featuring “Jazz In Pink” Paula Atherton, Phylicia Rae, Brook Alford and Gail Johnson

Wortham Center Cullen Theater – 5 p.m.

559 – 575 Prairie Street

Houston, TX 77002

APRIL 16

KTSU Jazz Series featuring Greg Manning, Jeff Ryan and Kim Scott

Wortham Center Cullen Theater – 5 p.m.

559 – 575 Prairie Street

Houston, TX 77002

AUGUST 26

KTSU Jazz Series featuring Dave Koz and Summer Horns

Wortham Center Cullen Theater – 5 p.m.

559 – 575 Prairie Street

Houston, TX 77002

OCTOBER 15

KTSU Jazz Series featuring Norman Brown and Mike Phillips

Wortham Center Cullen Theater – 5 p.m.

559 – 575 Prairie Street

Houston, TX 77002

NOVEMBER 19

KTSU Jazz Series “Live Jazz on the Seawall” featuring Lao Tizer, Nelson Rangell, Cheli Minucci, Anthony Crawford, Joel Rosenblatt & Nicole Henry

Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort – 3 p.m.

5600 Seawall Blvd.

Galveston, TX 77551

Ticketing and more information regarding the jazz series can be found online at www.ktsuradio.com.