KTSU 90.9 FM continues its 50th anniversary celebration with a jazz series featuring many of the legendary greats in the jazz genre.
The series, which kicked off on February 5 with “Love, Jazz, & Romance” at Jones Hall, featuring jazz greats Jonathan Butler and Richard Elliot, will have concerts all year long, specifically in March, April, August, October and November.
In March, KTSU will host a Women’s History Month jazz celebration featuring an all-female lineup. This ongoing series will culminate in November with “Live Jazz on the Seawall” in Galveston. Three other concerts will take place between March and November.
Here’s information on the upcoming concerts:
MARCH 12
KTSU Jazz Series featuring “Jazz In Pink” Paula Atherton, Phylicia Rae, Brook Alford and Gail Johnson
Wortham Center Cullen Theater – 5 p.m.
559 – 575 Prairie Street
Houston, TX 77002
APRIL 16
KTSU Jazz Series featuring Greg Manning, Jeff Ryan and Kim Scott
Wortham Center Cullen Theater – 5 p.m.
559 – 575 Prairie Street
Houston, TX 77002
AUGUST 26
KTSU Jazz Series featuring Dave Koz and Summer Horns
Wortham Center Cullen Theater – 5 p.m.
559 – 575 Prairie Street
Houston, TX 77002
OCTOBER 15
KTSU Jazz Series featuring Norman Brown and Mike Phillips
Wortham Center Cullen Theater – 5 p.m.
559 – 575 Prairie Street
Houston, TX 77002
NOVEMBER 19
KTSU Jazz Series “Live Jazz on the Seawall” featuring Lao Tizer, Nelson Rangell, Cheli Minucci, Anthony Crawford, Joel Rosenblatt & Nicole Henry
Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort – 3 p.m.
5600 Seawall Blvd.
Galveston, TX 77551
Ticketing and more information regarding the jazz series can be found online at www.ktsuradio.com.