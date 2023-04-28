Sisters Network® Inc. the nation’s oldest, largest, and only national Black breast cancer survivor organization and a leader in the Black breast cancer movement will host their 13th Annual “Stop the Silence National African American Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run” from 9 a.m.–12 p.m, Saturday, April 29.

This year the walk is hosted at its new location Lynn Eusan Park, The University of Houston Central Campus, 4400 University Drive, Houston, Texas 77004. The walk is hosted in celebration of Minority Health Month. Free parking will be available on a first-come, first serve basis at Gateway Garage on the corner of University Drive and MLK Boulevard.

Launched in 2010, the Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run attracts over 4,000 participants each year from around the U.S. who come together to walk in honor, memory and celebration of the women they love who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Sisters Network Inc. is excited to have our 13th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run at our new home at the University of Houston, Lynn Eusan Park,” stated Karen E. Jackson, founder/CEO, Sisters Network Inc. “We are honored to host our event at the Lynn Eusan Park named after a Black woman who accomplished many historic firsts at the University of Houston.”

Registration is open at www.stopthesilencewalk.org. Individual registration is $45 per person and $450 for a team of 10. Online registration closes April 27. However, on-site registration is available starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, prior to the walk kick-off.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer among Black women. Black women under 35 are two times more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer as compared to White women and die at three times the rate.

A portion of the funds raised from the event supports the Sisters Network Inc. Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program. Established in 2006, BCAP provides much-needed financial support to survivors and pays for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women nationwide. To date, BCAP has provided nearly $1.2 million dollars in financial support and early detection screenings.

“Sisters Network looks forward to hosting a safe, and fun event while continuing to uplift the celebration of breast cancer survivorship and increasing awareness during Minority Health Month about the breast cancer crisis in the Black community,” Jackson added.

The event is supported by Pfizer, Eisai, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Natrelle, Lily, MERCK, Seagen, and HEB. Media partners include Majic 102.1, 97.9 The Boxx, and Praise Houston 92.1., Breast Cancer Wellness Magazine, D-Mars, The Forward Times Newspaper and Houston Style Magazine.