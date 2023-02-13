There are some incredible new shows coming out this year, and several shows that have been around for a minute with new seasons (some bringing series finales). Here’s a list of some good viewing. And please refer to this list yearlong, especially during those moments when you’re trying to figure out what to watch.

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The 1619 Project comes to the small screen as a six-part docuseries from host Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine, continuing their quest — through the initial publication in 2019, a book and a podcast — to “reframe” American history and place “the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”

Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World (PBS)

Developed by Chuck D and his producing partner, Lorrie Boula, the four-part series made its debut as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and on BBC Two on 21 January, and is now available to see on PBS.

Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Apple TV’s Truth be Told stars Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union. Season three of the NAACP Image Award-winning series debuted its first episode on Friday, January 20, and has followed with one new episode weekly every Friday.

Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur (Disney+)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is based on the hit comic books from Marvel and is all about Lunella, Marvel’s first African American teenage girl Super Hero. The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

Snowfall (FX)

Snowfall’s highly-anticipated sixth and final season will premiere on February 22 with the first two episodes of the 10-episode installment. Starring Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, the Saint Family empire falls on uncertain times after Louie and Jerome decide to do their own thing.

Bel-Air (Peacock)

The drama series that serves as a reimagined version of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will return for a second season in February. Season two will pick up after an emotional season one finale where Will speaks with his father (Marlon Wayans) after 13 long years.

Ironheart (Disney+)

After her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne returns to the MCU to star in her own series, Ironheart. The child prodigy made a name for herself in the movie by building her own Iron Man suit and creating a machine that could detect vibranium underneath the ocean floor.

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (Peacock)

The passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 represented not the culmination of the Civil Rights Movement, but the beginning of a new, crucial chapter. Nowhere was this next battle better epitomized than in Lowndes County, Alabama, a rural, impoverished town with a vicious history of racist terrorism. In a town that was 80% Black but had zero Black voters, laws were just paper without power. This isn’t a story of hope, but of action. Through first-person accounts and searing archival footage Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power tells the story of the local movement and young Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) organizers who fought not just for voting rights, but for Black Power in Lowndes County.

Ahsoka (Disney+)

Ahsoka Tano made her debut in in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, played by Rosario Dawson. Dawson will reprise the role in Ahsoka, which is set to start sometime in 2023.

Secret Invasion (Disney+)

Starring the incomparable Samuel L. Jackson, Marvel’s Secret Invasion tells the story about the shapeshifting Skrulls who have infiltrated every hall of power in the world in an attempt to undermine its protectors before they even see it coming.

The Big Cigar (Apple TV)

The Big Cigar chronicles wanted-by-the-FBI Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton, played by Moonlight’s André Holland, as he attempts to get friend and Easy Rider producer Bert Schneider’s assistance in getting him to Cuba. Alongside Holland, it stars Moses Ingram, Glynn Turman, Tiffany Boone and Noah Emmerich.

Black Cake (Hulu)

Based on the 2022 book by Charmaine Wilkerson, this drama takes place in the wake of the death of a widow named Eleanor Bennett. Bennett’s two estranged children, Byron and Benny, are left with a flash drive full of previously untold stories of their mother’s journey from the Caribbean to America.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Golda Rosheuvel will return to her iconic role as Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte in this spin-off series. This time the show will delve deeper into her marriage to King George—and the societal shift it catalyzed. India Amarteifio will star as young Queen Charlotte.