The Houston Symphony’s African American Leadership Council begins 2023 under the direction of a new chair: Dr. Juan Zane Crawford.

Council membership is comprised of business, education and community leaders tasked with advising the Symphony on how it can better connect with Greater Houston’s Black community.

“We are thrilled and honored that Dr. Crawford has accepted this role with the Symphony’s African American Leadership Council,” said Houston Symphony Executive Director and CEO John Mangum. “Dr. Crawford has been a member of the Council since its inception. With his longstanding dedication to the Symphony and deep understanding of the community, Dr. Crawford will be an outstanding leader as the Symphony continues to endeavor to establish meaningful connections to our Houston community.”

Crawford, a retired US Air Force Captain, is the Division Chair for Marketing, Real Estate, Banking and Financing, Paralegal, and Translation and Interpretation at Houston Community College. He’s also the coordinator of HCC’s Real Estate Department.

Crawford earned a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education from Wayland Baptist University, an MBA from Our Lady of the Lake University and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M University.