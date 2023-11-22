Food is a love language that has a special way of bringing people together.

Just imagine the holiday season [or anything celebration], as laughter spills into the hallways, the air saturated with the harmonious smells of sweet and savory delicacies. In the living room, sports commentary echoes against the walls, punctuated by occasional shouts of jubilation or disappointment at the television screen. Meanwhile, the kitchen becomes the stage where pots and pans engage in a lively dance, and the oven a cheerful ding to the culinary chorus.

Family dinners aren’t just about the ingredients and cooking techniques; they’re cherished stories, stories passed down through generations, connecting the past with the present and weaving a culinary tapestry of love and resilience. Despite facing the challenges of living in a society often dismissive of their humanity, Black families have found solace and strength in the intergenerational sharing of family recipes.

This is a sacred time when love is served alongside classic comfort foods. These gatherings become more than just a meal; they are a collective exhale, a reset button pressed with each bite of jollof rice and assorted meat, fried chicken, oxtail stew, sea gumbo, or candied yams.

The Defender spoke with several notable influencers in food, music, and entertainment from Houston and beyond about family recipes, traditions, and intergenerational influences passed down over time.

Keisha Griggs

Keisha Griggs, Owner, Executive Chef: Kuji Kitchen. (Credit: Jimmie Aggison)

Owner, Executive Chef: Kuji Kitchen

Favorite family recipe: Trinidadian Doubles (Curried Chickpea Flatbread)

Griggs is a Houston-based chef known as the co-creator of the Black Chef Table. This immersive culinary experience celebrates Black chefs’ unique stories, flavors, and culture through a special multi-course tasting menu in downtown Houston. Her culinary creations seamlessly blend her Trinidadian heritage with diverse influences, including French, African, Indian, and Latin flavors. With a decade-long presence in the culinary scene, Griggs is the proud owner and operator of Bocage Catering, a full-service catering company. In 2018, she ventured into brick-and-mortar establishments with her restaurant Ate Kitchen.

“The dish I would make that is true Trinidadian is Doubles. It’s a flatbread with turmeric chickpeas and an assortment of chutney sauces and pestos on top of it. My grandmother is a baker. She made roti, coconut bake, and bara-based things. My grandmother is 99, makes roti, and makes bread today. So, to be able to sit with her and chronicle her recipes. You know, island people don’t measure anything. So, to chronicle it, write it down, and not only teach it to my family but teach it to other people. Our elders’ ways of cooking are longstanding, so it has to be the tradition of authentic Caribbean food is important to be able to transcend… It’s priceless. The knowledge passed is an important aspect to preserving our culture and preserving our history as chefs, [and] as people of the diaspora.”

Keisha Nicole

Keisha Nicole: Radio Host, 97.9 The Box. (Credit: Jimmie Aggison)

Radio Host, 97.9 The Box

Favorite family recipe: Potato Salad

Keisha Nicole, a prominent figure on the radio airwaves, has cemented herself as one of the most recognized voices in the industry. Her dynamic presence and engaging style have led her to conduct insightful interviews with a roster of A-List celebrities, solidifying her status as a sought-after radio personality.

Beyond radio, Nicole has graced television screens, making notable appearances on platforms such as BET’s Centric Culture List and various local TV stations. Her multifaceted career continues to thrive, reflecting her passion for connecting with audiences and making a lasting impact in the media world.

“My generation is from Los Angeles, my mom’s generation is from Houston, my granny’s is from New Orleans, and my great-grandmother’s is from Baton Rouge. So, we’re really [from] New Orleans, but we migrated everywhere. During Thanksgiving, we would have a variety of different foods. I can’t eat anybody else’s potato salad. For me, being able to be with my family, drinking, slapping some bones, playing spades, and doing karaoke are some of the best memories.”

KG Smooth

KG Smooth, Host, Quiet Storm, Majic 102.1. (Credit: Jimmie Aggison)

Host, Quiet Storm, Majic 102.1, OWN’s Ready to Love alum

Favorite Family Recipe: Yeast rolls

KG Smooth is more than just a radio personality; he’s a multi-talented host who has not only captivated audiences with his smooth voice and on-the-mic prowess, but has also earned award-winning recognition for his contributions behind the scenes in the media business. His influence extends beyond local talent and celebrities, as he seamlessly covers national star power and noteworthy events.

KG Smooth’s dedication to a healthy lifestyle is not just talk; he was featured in the Health Fitness Revolution’s Top 10 Fittest Radio Personalities in Houston 2019. This recognition underscores his commitment to physical well-being, showcasing his daily exercise routine and dedication to a balanced nutrition plan.

“My grandmother’s yeast rolls were a signature every Thanksgiving. She would be up the night before making these rolls from scratch. I helped, and I’d always like taking the leftover batter and trying to make my version of that roll to get the shape and consistency of the yeast, the butter, and the love. When we lost her back in 2014, it was [tough], but she left the recipe, and it’s something I still look forward to.

My sister got it [the recipe] right.”

DJ Tay Powers

DJ Tay Powers: International DJ/ Producer. (Credit: Jimmie Aggison)

International DJ/ Producer

Favorite Family Recipe : Sweet potato Souffle

Houston native DJ Tay Powers is a rising DJ/producer who has garnered global recognition for her versatile skills and collaborations with A-list artists such as Justin Bieber, TY Dolla $ign, and Elle Varner.

Returning to her roots in Houston, Tay Powers brings an unparalleled love for creating music and curating music events. Her eclectic taste and musical style make every performance an unforgettable experience with her Amapiano and R&B mixes and live sets.

“My great grandmother… made a sweet potato souffle. I made it for the first time a few years ago, and it has been a hit. Now, it’s been four generations of a hit. That’s our family tradition, and whenever it’s Thanksgiving, that’s what I look forward to the most. It reminds me of my mother, my grandmother, my great-grandmother. It reminds me of home no matter where I’m at. I made it in New York, I did it last year in Paris when I was on the road, and I had to do a Thanksgiving for my Parisian friends who’ve never experienced it, but it always brings me back.”