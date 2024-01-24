Diversity and inclusion initiatives have made strides, yet one aspect remains a poignant symbol of persistent bias: Black hair. For Black men and women, the texture and style of their natural hair can become a battleground, challenging societal norms and raising crucial questions about discrimination.

Black individuals often face scrutiny and bias due to their natural hair. Natural textures, braids, locks, or afros, expressions of cultural identity, are frequently stigmatized as “unprofessional” or “unruly” in professional settings. This discrimination is not only a matter of personal expression but an issue deeply rooted in racial bias, impacting career prospects, mental health, and overall well-being.

Constantly navigating a professional landscape that questions the legitimacy of one’s natural appearance contributes to a sense of otherness, fueling feelings of inadequacy and anxiety. The burden of altering one’s hair to meet biased expectations adds an unnecessary layer of stress to the daily lives of Black professionals, hindering their ability to perform optimally.

This is what the people have said about this issue over time.

“Rocking your natural hair is not just a personal statement; it’s also a professional one. Your authentic self is always the most powerful and confident version in any professional setting.”- Martha Tatum

“I never understood the stigma behind colored hair, and I still don’t. It’s an odd paradox. I remember when it was that with just natural Black hair. Like in several aspects of life. The workplace, social settings, familial settings, school, etc.”- @PrettySneakySIS

“Black Hair has been seen as ‘dirty & unkempt’ for so long people would lose their jobs over it. It was so bad the Crown Act (2019) was introduced in the US, & it prohibits discrimination against Black hairstyles and texture – people fought for this. Please, wear your crowns proudly.” @NdiniFadzi

“One day I’ll be brave enough to wear my crown”- Lisa Bacchas-Bell

“Question: Is there anything about my hair that would prevent me from doing my job well? Yes or No?

Believe it or not, policies such as the CROWN Act needed to be created to protect me from this type of discrimination.”- Dr. Patti-O’Brien Richardson

“‘Professionalism’ is a term often misused in business life, and it works to the disadvantage of employees and candidates whose physical characteristics do not match those in power.”- Gina Cox

“I never understood why there is so much discrimination against Black hair. It’s what we are naturally born with. It grows out of our heads. We are beautiful just the way we are. We should not be forced to straighten our hair to get or keep a job or to fit into societal norms.”- Eldonie Mason

“One of the advantages of my being a full-time entrepreneur is that I am shielded from issues I used to have to deal with on a daily basis when I was in the traditional work world. One such issue was #HairDiscrimination. For several years, I wore my natural #BlackHair in an afro. The style was a source of cultural pride for me. For others, it was a mystery that prompted disrespectful stares and comments, and the worst was when people had the audacity to touch my hair (one such incident involved a supervisor)… I had to use my quick reflexes to interrupt their violation. I’ve worn my hair in natural hairstyles for over 30 years. Through the years, I got mentally exhausted from the process of exercising my right to hair freedom.”- Clarene Mitchel