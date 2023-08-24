Beyoncé fans, get your silver ready! The “Break My Soul” singer shared a birthday wish to her social media this week, asking attendees of the “Renaissance” world tour to wear silver throughout Virgo season, which has begun, as of today.



The Grammy Award-winning performer shared a picture of a shimmering silver cowboy hat to her Instagram Story, with text that began saying, “Virgo season is upon us,” as People reported.



“This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she shared.

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy.” her post read. “Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!”

Beyoncé then signed off with: “Your B at RWT.”

Like her album of the same name, the “Renaissance” tour is a celebration of dance music, specifically the contributions of Black LGBTQ+ pioneers in disco, house and club scenes. The globally renowned performer currently has 15 concerts left, including a show in Inglewood, California, on her birthday, Monday, Sept. 4, before wrapping up in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

While no news has been made of a second leg, Beyoncé’s tour has already been a massive success for the multi-hyphenate star, with it already breaking the record as the highest-grossing tour for a Black female artist, according to Vibe.

Her “Renaissance” outing is also on-pace to outsell another major world tour happening this year: Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour, as theGrio previously reported.

For more on the Renaissance World Tour, tickets and merchandise, head to the official website.

Written by TheGrio Staff