We find out a lot of backstage and behind-the-scenes Renaissance World Tour intel during Beyoncé’s new movie, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

The most shocking reveal may have been how Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, dealt with social media criticism about her dancing ability while performing with her superstar mother. The criticism Blue Ivy heard from the fans made her work and train harder to master the choreography for her occasional spots during the tour.

Beyoncé was disappointed that her daughter found out about the criticism, but Bey and her family were also proud of how Blue Ivy handled it. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé‘s mother, caught the show in Paris in May and immediately went to social media to express how proud she was of her granddaughter.

“I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11-year-old exhibited last night. There were almost 70,000 people in that audience,” gKnowles-Lawson wrote of her granddaughter in the social media post.

“She danced with professional dancers, grown folks, she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months. She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it.”

What was interesting was that Beyoncé originally wasn’t onboard with Blue Ivy even taking the stage for the tour, despite her already having won a Grammy Award and performed with her mother in January.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” she said in the film, according to The New York Times.

But Blue Ivy was somehow able to convince her mom to let her dance once on the tour.

Beyoncé, after giving the OK, found out that her daughter read social media comments “that criticized her lackluster moves.”

“But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops,” the Times added.