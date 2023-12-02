The Beyhive is getting “Cozy” for the premiere of Beyoncé’s record-breaking Renaissance concert tour film, which hit theaters on Dec. 1.

If you didn’t have the chance to see it live and direct, Beyoncé gives you a behind-the-scenes look into the five-month-long tour in a three-hour experience. So far, the official premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which took place in Los Angeles on Nov. 25 and in London on Nov 30, has given everyone in the general public an idea of what we can expect. Here are some things to look out for

Visuals or not?

Since the drop of the “Renaissance” album in July 2022, fans awaited music videos. She’s known to combine her music with amazing visuals from her albums “Lemonade” and “Black is King.” Only time will tell if she will mix some long-awaited visuals in between the documentary.

Beyoncé – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – 1st June 2023 (Credit: Wiki Commons)

Glimpse into the personal life

Beyoncé takes us beyond the glitz, peering into her personal life, from technical difficulties to her own rough patches. Beyoncé is known to control her own narrative and stay out of the public eye. She discusses her challenges in her 27-year career and how she’s navigated her life as a mother, musician, and businesswoman.

Song Selection Teasers

Not every song from her live concert makes it into the film, but fear not. You’ll be treated to highlights from the Renaissance album and classics like “Drunk in Love,” “Partition,” and “Formation.” Special guests Megan Thee Stallion and Kendrick Lamar will grace the stage, and the iconic moment with Diana Ross singing “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé also made the cut.

Dress to impress

Beyoncé set the premiere dress code as “cozy opulence” in Los Angeles and “upscale opulence” in London. Get inspired because the Beyhive is ready to slay their cinema fit checks.

Look around everybody on mute!

Are you ready for the mute challenge? When Beyoncé sings, “Look around everybody on mute,” freeze and Be Quiet. This should be a good time to practice at home so you won’t mess up like the lost souls we saw going viral on TikTok.

Houston, prepare for Bubbles & Beyoncé at all five Union Kitchen locations. Chef James Lundy and his team have curated a themed menu for the day, including a handful of cocktails and decadent dining options. Brunch fare includes The Blue Ivy (blueberry muffins with blueberry compote) and The Disco Cakes. It all goes down at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2 – don’t miss out!