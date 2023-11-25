Speculation has it that Sphere, Las Vegas’ newest concert venue, is eyeing Beyoncé to be its next headliner.

According to the New York Post, talks are taking place between the mega star’s team and Sphere owner James Dolan to bring Beyoncé’s energy and faithful Beehive followers to the $2.3 billion venue. The singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, and husband, rapper Jay-Z, have reportedly toured the venue on separate occasions.

Sphere, which opened its doors in September, according to the report the hope is Beyoncé will do a residency once Dublin band U2 wraps up its concert series in February 2024. While talks about the potential deal are still in the works, Queen Bey’s team allegedly told Sphere that a residency production would cost the music space around $10 million. The figure is reportedly about the same amount the new Las Vegas Strip attraction used to put on U2’s UV Achtung Baby Live 36-show residency.

According to Variety, the Renaissance World Tour had 2.7 million fans in attendance and earned over $579 million across 56 tour dates and 39 cities.

In August, Billboard dubbed the run of concerts as “the highest-grossing tour by a woman in the Boxscore archives.” The global superstar broke the record for the highest one-month gross for tours since Billboard started tracking the numbers via Boxscore in 1985. In July, the tour earned $127.6 million.

It surpassed that record-breaking number in August by making $179.3 million.

Moving past Madonna, Beyoncé now holds the record for the highest-grossing tour for a female artist.