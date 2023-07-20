Roast Comedy isn’t for the faint of heart, and sometimes the best way to show that you care is through tough love.

Legendary Comedian and actor known for his role as the titular character on Adult Swim’s darkly comedic series, Black Jesus will be joining a lineup of comedic luminaries to roast Houston’s very own Trae Tha Truth at the upcoming event at the MATCH on July 21.

With a friendship spanning around six years, Johnson considers Trae a major influence on his love for Houston’s culture, music, entrepreneurship, and Black excellence.

And what better way to support the city’s beloved figure in music and philanthropy with a night full of good vibes and clever punchlines.

Slink Johnson has made a significant impact on black entertainment and pop culture with his portrayal of unforgettable characters like Black Jesus, and Lamar Davis from the widely popular video game, Grand Theft Auto V.

Johnson burst onto the scene in 2007 as a sought-after comedian, actor, and producer. He also hosts the weekly “Smoke Yours” show on Dash Radio and leads the Smoke Yours Crew cannabis lifestyle brand.

He also is noted for his work with his hit show Adult Swim, and being in two major Hollywood Blockbuster films Space Jam 2 and White Men Can’t Jump.

Renowned for his quick wit and sharp humor, and comedic skills, he has collaborated with industry luminaries such as Steve Harvey, Mike Clattenburg, Jody Hill, Danny McBride, and many others.

The Defender had the opportunity to speak with Slink Johnson to learn more about his friendship with Trae Tha Truth and what audiences can expect from him during the upcoming comedy show.

Comedian and Actor Slink Johnson in action. Credit: CJ Public Relations

Defender: How excited are you coming to H-Town celebrating your friend through a medium that you love which is comedy?

Slink Johnson: It is amazing. It’s more than a blessing to do this and to be appreciated for it. It’s definitely a great thing to do and I’m right where I’m supposed to be. Celebrating good friends, using your God given talents and being celebrated for celebrating your good friend is a wonderful thing.

Defender: How did this brotherhood begin?

Johnson: I think it’s the mutual support. Trae’s been in the entertainment industry for quite some time. I’ve definitely been a fan and supporter of his music. Once I came out the scene and became more visible, he became a fan and supporter of me as well. The brother invited me down, I think it was 2017, and it has always been cool. I’m more than honored to be able to come and celebrate Trae Tha Truth and Trae Day Weekend and celebrate the city of Houston and the good things that Trae is doing in the city.

Defender: How do you approach the art of roasting and what makes it such a unique form of comedy?

Johnson: It all depends on the roaster and who its coming from. When you set up for a roast, you’re opening yourself up for it. That’s a testament to Trae’s good humor and good nature in that regard to be able to willingly become the butt of a joke for a night. It’s all love. We all got that one uncle who tears our aes up every time, or that cousin that tell you that sh ain’t really tight. You’ve got to think of the obvious [things] that might get overlooked and shine light on that. It’s different for everybody.

Defender: As a seasoned comic, what do you find most rewarding about performing stand-up comedy?

Slink Johnson on the move. Credit: Higher Eye Media

Johnson: The most rewarding thing for me is for people to get it. Every comedian has their own type of comedy and their own type of struggle. They speak to everybody, but they have their core demographic. You speak to people who come up to you and say ‘I felt that’, or when you offer insight to the listener in regards to how you handle it, or take a lighthearted approach to whatever the problem may be.

Defender: As a comedian and actor, how do you navigate the ever-changing landscape of comedy/film and stay relevant in the industry?

Johnson: It’s definitely a task. It’s daunting sometimes and I do it on a wing and a prayer. I try not to keep up as much as I try to double down on being myself and adapting to this ever-changing landscape. He ain’t got everything but there is something you’re going to like. You just have to ride the wave without getting engulfed in it. Ride it without doing too much. I’ve been blessed and fortunate to have people gravitate to me and my style of comedy. The thousands of people who rock with Slink Johnson and really get what I’m saying means more to me because success is fleeting. Interests are fleeting. I’d rather have a group that’s hardcore than be a flash in the pan. I rather take the slow route and develop real relationships with my fans so we can grow together.

Defender: What has been the most memorable or defining moments of your career so far?

Johnson: I’m still waiting for that defining moment. It’s all a journey. I’ve seen amazing things along this journey and afforded amazing opportunities. However, I’m an optimist and I feel like there’s so much more to come. We’ve just turnt the pot on baby! The pot is just warm, it ain’t even bubbling yet. It’s a big pot so it’s going to be cooking for a while. I’m blessed to walk this journey.

Defender: What can fans expect from your appearance at the Trae Day Roast of Tha Truth Comedy show in Houston?

Johnson: I got a leather banana yellow three-piece tuxedo that I’m wearing. I’m going to do the whole Kobe tribute. And I got a bucket hat with it and I’m going to look real fly. They can expect some hilarity, some good vibes, some fun, some picture opportunities, and great memories to be made.