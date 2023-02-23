Via an exclusive interview and photo shoot with People Magazine, rapper Da Brat recently revealed to the world that she is “with child.”

That’s right. Da Brat, the Chicago-born hip hop artist and member of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and wife Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart are expecting their first child together.

In her People interview, Da Brat shared that getting pregnant was not part of her life plan. That was, until she met her boo.

“I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me,” the 48-year-old “Funkdafied” artist said. “I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

But after meeting the woman she would eventually marry, Da Brat said, “I started looking at life so differently. I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

But there were challenges along the way to the recent pregnancy announcement. Those challenges included struggles with fibroids and polyps in addition to a miscarriage Da Brat experienced after the first embryo transfer procedure.

But as Da Brat moves through her second trimester, she’s thankful for the journey to this point and for what the future holds.

“It’s been quite a journey, there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40,”

The expecting couple are the stars of “Brat Loves Judy” which will premiere its third season in April.

But for the two, the bigger news is the child they’re expecting and the parent roles they will embrace.

Said Da Brat: “It’s just a blessing. I’m excited!”