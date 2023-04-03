International superstar Davido announces his fourth studio album “Timeless” with an

exclusive video, out March 31 via Columbia Records.

Announcing the upcoming album recently across social media with a video montage mapping the past 11 years of his iconic career, fans were extremely excited to see Davido reveal new music on the way.

Davido’s fourth studio album cover. Courtesy of Bill Wackerman Credit: Courtesy of Bill Wackerman

For the platinum-selling, multi-award-winning star “Timeless” will be his first studio release since his critically acclaimed 2020 project “A Better Time.”

Meanwhile, Davido has continued to deliver hit singles.The year 2021 saw star collaborations including his remix of Focalistic’s breakthrough Amapiano single “Ke Star” and their follow up hit “Champion Sound,” as well as Afrobeat anthem “High” with Adekunle Gold.

That year was made even more momentous year with singles “WATAWI,” “Electricity,” “Stand Strong (9+)” and Davido’s feature across the lead single from the FIFA Official World Cup Soundtrack “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” which he performed at the closing ceremony.

Of the album title Davido says, “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and

a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence.

I do all of this in my own time, grounded by your love which is ‘Timeless.’”