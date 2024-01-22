Relationship and beauty standards are under scrutiny after an Instagram video recently went viral. The video documented a woman’s three-year journey losing weight after her boyfriend allegedly “bet” he would propose if she slimmed down.

The original TikTok video, posted by @yennefer_of_cville, showed her transformation through diet, exercise and weight loss supplements. In an excited voiceover, she exclaimed achieving her smallest size ever and hinted at reaching her goal of becoming a fiancée.

The TikTok caught the attention of musician Sukihana, who reposted it to her 2.4 million Instagram followers. She pointedly asked them: “Would y’all have lost weight to get married? Or [does] he have to accept you the way you are?”

Sukihana. Courtesy: The Shade Room

This prompted an ethical debate around bodily autonomy, respect in relationships, societal pressures, and the appropriate motivations for getting married.

While some argue an adult should have full control over their healthcare choices, others counter that a loving partner should not condition marriage on arbitrary appearance standards. Some note that if the woman independently wanted to get healthier, that is different than changing solely to meet someone else’s demands.

The man’s reasons for the “proposal bet” are also relevant, as is how the expectations were communicated in the relationship. Broader beauty standards and gender norms in society may also influence such situations.

In relationships, clear communication about values and motivations is key. While the woman has a right to manage her health as she sees fit, using a marriage proposal as leverage raises ethical questions around autonomy, respect and motivations that merit thoughtful discussion.

The viral video sparks an important debate about the ethics surrounding relationships, body image and societal pressures. The answers tend to be complex, emphasizing that specific context and motivations matter when evaluating what is acceptable or not in modern love.