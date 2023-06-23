With a melodic repertoire that spans over two decades, Earnest Pugh has captivated audiences worldwide with his soul-stirring songs that have garnered an impressive 50 million digital streams and secured a multitude of Billboard Gospel Airplay chart hits. Earnest Pugh just released a new album last week that is currently #1 on iTunes Christian and Gospel chart, The Very Best Of Earnest Pugh.

As an Emmy Award winner, Dove and Stellar Award nominee, and three-time Billboard no. 1 artist, Pugh has etched his name in the annals of gospel music history. Hailing from Memphis, his lifelong passion for music was nurtured within the walls of the church, where his soaring vocals found solace and purpose.

After serving in the military for 20 years, Pugh embarked on his recording career, carving a path that would lead him to release 12 Gospel albums to date.

Fueling his musical prowess is an unyielding commitment to education, holding a B.A. and M.A. from Howard University and currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Theology and Christian Counseling from Dallas Theological Seminary, slated for completion in 2023.

Formerly serving as the Pastor of Worship at Houston’s Lighthouse Church and now the esteemed Artist-in-Residence at The Church Without Walls, Pugh’s unwavering dedication to his craft is paralleled by his vision to make a lasting impact.

As he sets his sights on growing VetsRock, a non-profit organization aimed at empowering underserved women combat veterans, Pugh’s heart beats with a deep desire to support those who have served their country. Inspired by the plight of a female veteran he encountered living in a Houston shelter, Pugh’s dream of providing assistance to the most underserved population of U.S. veterans fuels his tireless commitment to making a difference.

Join us as the Defender delves into the remarkable journey of Dr. Earnest Pugh, a musical maestro, advocate, and beacon of hope, who continues to inspire through his artistry and unwavering compassion.

Defender: What interested you in entering in the music business? What about it drew you to Gospel music?

Earnest Pugh: I’m a Pastor’s Kid. My parents were involved in ministry, so we really didn’t have a choice. I found myself working around drums, keys, and then ultimately in music. When I got older and went to the military, I just had this thing that we are in bad times, and people need good news. So, I knew if I was going to use my voice to do anything I wanted to do, and that’s empowering and encouraging people spiritually.

Defender: Your music often carries powerful messages of faith, hope, and inspiration. How do you approach the process of selecting songs that resonate with listeners and convey the intended message?

Pugh: I try to have an ear to the ground, just to see what God is saying every season. Singers are a dime a dozen, but the ones that really make an impact are the ones that know how to really move our culture forward. For example, Marvin Gaye sang ‘What’s Going On?” He was talking about the culture, and what’s happening in politics and society in general. When you are afforded that platform, you have to utilize that platform to also inform and inspire.

Defender: You are from Memphis, but you’ve made Houston your home and have accomplished many things here. Talk about that.

Pugh: Prior to coming to Houston, I was in the Washington D.C area for about 12 years. I wasn’t about to move here at first. I came here to be a worship leader for a particular church, and I stayed there for a while. What was different about that assignment was my focus was more on young adults. Then with young adults you’ve got to use their language. I had to find a way to relate to people. It really challenged me because all of my time as a worship leader, I had been ministering with older people, or should I say more seasoned people. As an artist-in-residence, it has helped me dig deeper as a believer. Although I’m there in a musical capacity, it’s challenging me to have more background and more substance and history concerning lyric content that I put with songs.

Defender: How do you navigate the industry as a multi-talented artist, from being a singer and songwriter to a producer and label executive?

Pugh: I’ve tried to be very intentional about my songs. When I first came into the industry, one of my biggest songs was “Rain on us,” and I wanted to release that song in the midst of an economic downturn. People were losing houses, losing cars, the stock market was going crazy. Just coming in with normal conversations wasn’t going to grab the people. Speak to the current reality of people. Even with “Keeper of My Soul,” with the album that just released, it’s an anti-fear antidote because we’ve got a lot of shootings happening. It puts a lot of fear and doubt and unbelief in the hearts of people. I want to remind people that God is still your protector. He will cover you.

Defender: You have been actively involved in addressing mental health issues faced by veterans. Can you tell us about your work in this area and the importance of raising awareness about mental health challenges?

Pugh: In 2022, we did this huge benefit concert. With the resources from the benefit, we wanted to give 50 families a $500 gift certificate so they could take their kids whatever they want. This year we are teaming up with The Star of Hope for the Thanksgiving piece, but the Christmas piece, our hope is to once again, give those families the gift cards, but to also sing. So this time, we want to add another dynamic. We’re giving back to the people. It’s about action.

Defender: Your latest album, “The Very Best of Earnest Pugh,” has been receiving great success, reaching #1 on the iTunes Christian and Gospel chart. How does it feel to see your music resonating with listeners and gaining recognition?

Pugh: It’s been since 2019 that we could really get out and tour. 2020 was kind of iffy. People were reluctant to come out, but to be operating again in the capacity of reaching so many souls, it feels good. I released a record called “The Best of Earnest Pugh.” People release those kinds of albums when they are on their way out the door. I’m like we’re not finishing up. We’ve freshened up some of the songs. We added some new songs. I brought the biggest and brightest stars who happen to be my friends, to re-release some of this music and introduce it to the new generation.