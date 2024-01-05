Let’s just say no one was left standing after Katt Williams got done on the most recent episode of Shannon Sharp’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, which dropped Wednesday.

Once the two-hour and 46-minute interview was over. Williams had unloaded on fellow comedians Rickey Smiley, Steve Harvey, Tyler Perry, Cedric the Entertainer and Kevin Hart. Just to name a few.

Williams was relentless as he took aim at Smiley for what he claimed were lies about what their roles were supposed to be in the cult comedy film Friday After Next. He also accused Cedric the Entertainer of stealing a joke.

It was brutal, which is why the podcast has gone viral.

What was interesting was how Sharpe, who has had many of the attacked comedians on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, mainly sat back and let Williams get his takes off mostly unchallenged.

Some might argue it was a genius move as it was all being discussed across social media platforms.

Williams came for what felt like nine-tenths of Black entertainment — from Diddy to Tiffany Haddish to Martin Lawrence. Even Sharpe caught a round or two on his own show: “You having an unnatural allegiance to losers is not like you,” Williams told him.

Check out some of what Williams had to say about comedians and also see a few responses from comedians defending themselves Thursday.

Rickey Smiley (and Tyler Perry)

Smiley was the very first in Williams’ crosshairs following Sharpe’s introduction. The comedian responded to Smiley’s claims on an earlier Club Shay Shay episode that both comedians’ roles in 2002’s “Friday After Next” were supposed to be reversed.

Williams disagreed vehemently and took the opportunity to shoot deuces on Smiley’s entire career. He also claimed that he placed a clause in his contract that he’d only work with Smiley again if he was wearing a dress.

“Now, what was Rickey Smiley’s next movie? Was it ‘First Sunday’? Did he wear a dress in it? You bet he did,” Williams said. “It’s in my contract. That’s where he’s a believable actor. Him and Tyler Perry can’t play a man to save their life. They play good women.”

Smiley responded this morning, essentially taking the high road while suggesting that Williams and his family are “hurt” by his claims.

Steve Harvey

Mr. “Think Like a Man” was riddled with bullets and left stretched out on the ground. Perhaps Williams’ most shocking claim is that Harvey quit standup only after he called out his famous flat-top as a “man unit” during a stand-up routine.

Williams also claimed that Harvey stole the idea of his popular sitcom “The Steve Harvey Show” from Mark Curry’s “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and that Harvey hated on the late Bernie Mac’s transition to Hollywood because he wanted to be an actor but didn’t have the chops.

“There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good….and look like Mr. Potato Head,” Williams said of Harvey. “There ain’t none. You have to have range.”

Kevin Hart

There’s been funky blood between Hart and Williams for a while: The famously congenial Hart called him out during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” years ago.

Williams came at Hart’s entire origin story, suggesting he was an industry plant because Hart found immediate success in Hollywood following a move from the East Coast.

“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show…there being a line for him, him getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Williams said. “He already had his deals when he got here…what do you think a plant is?”

Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024

Michael Blackson

Williams let off a quick round toward Blackson when Sharpe asked if he had ever been booed.

“Most comedians don’t get booed enough. That’s how you end up with Michael Blackson, who is a real African, doin a fake African accent,” Williams said, before insisting that Blackson has stayed mad at him for years because he told him to stop dressing in “dirty daishikis.”

Chris Tucker

When Sharpe asked Williams if he’d ever do another “Friday” film, Williams said Ice Cube asked him to write it and suggested that any new film couldn’t replicate the magic of the first because of the death of John Witherspoon and the fact that today’s Chris Tucker is not the Tucker of 30 years ago.

“The Chris Tucker we got now is Epstein Island Chris Tucker,” he said, about the fact that Tucker’s name is on the recently unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files.

Williams also claimed that Tucker never wanted to be the poster child for smoking weed because he was a church boy. He also said Tucker was pals with Michael Jackson, who called him “Chris-mas.”

“Ever met a man gave you a lil’ nickname like that?” Williams asked Sharpe. “Me neither.”

Cedric the Entertainer

Of the dozen-plus names Williams dropped unfavorably, his beef with Ced feels the most personal. Sharpe asked Ced on a previous Club Shay Shay episode if he stole one of Williams jokes – a claim he denied.

Williams laid out his whole side of the story, insisting that Ced closed his “The Original Kings of Comedy” routine with a barely altered version of his biggest joke.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said.

Williams leveled several ad hominem weight-based attacks at Ced and claimed that he shot completed stand-up routines that are so unfunny that Netflix and Tubi wouldn’t release them.

Ced responded immediately in the comments section of Club Shay Shay’s Instagram page, calling the whole thing “revisionist history:” “And all that tough talk! Is corny af I’m grown ass man. And none of that shit gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here..”