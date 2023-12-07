Apparently, actresses Keke Palmer and DomiNque Perry are bonding over their baby father drama, with both gushing over each other in heartfelt Instagram posts.

“Dominique appreciation day. I love you so much and I am so amazed at the beautiful loving person and mother you are,” Palmer wrote. “Anyone that sees the way Zenni lights up around you would know that to be true. Zen is the greatest reflection of the kind of person you are. She is funny, kind, patient and smart! All the things I’ve come to know and love you to be. I just wanted to say I’m proud of you and welcome others to say the same. From mother to mother YOU ROCK! It’s not easy but you make it look that way and I appreciate you in my life!”

Perry, a native Houstonian, responded with an emotional post of her own.

“Keke…..sis…I’m truly in tears…you are such a light that God has placed in my life to guide me. I love my other mama Sharon, another ride or die and my confidant! I thank you for just being you. When we met I knew I wanted you around me forever. I love our babies being family. We are connected at the hip now lol. Such a beautiful soul and AMAZING MOTHER you are!!!!! A BEAUTIFUL HARD WORKING MOTHER!!!!!! I got you for life WHATEVER you need. You’re my angel n my sister.”

Palmer and Perry are both going through turmoil with the fathers of their respective children and their boyfriends, who also happen to be brothers. Palmer has a 9-month-old son with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, and Perry has a five-year-old daughter name Zen with Sarunas J. Jackson.

Palmer and Darius’ split has been most public after Palmer filed a restraining order against her ex, accusing him of domestic violence. Perry, meanwhile, has recently filed a petition alleging she has been put through “emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family.”

Palmer and Jackson had appeared headed for a messy custody battle over their son, but the two have apparently agreed to attempt to handle their differences through mediation. Perry is also fighting for full custody.

“Keke appreciation post! Sister, you are an amazing force and mother,” Perry wrote. “Our babies are blood bound n so are we. I thank God for you coming into my life the way you did. I knew at @millimoto_’s house when we first met we were twin flames. I give you honor as a strong hardworking and beautiful mother that you are. You’re such a light and special gifted soul. Leo is so beyond lucky to have u as his muvaaaaaa! I praise you and lift you up even in your darkest hour. Here for you always.”