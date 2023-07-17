Music is the universal language of the soul and an extraordinary power to ignite positivity and evoke deep emotions. Music is a conduit for self-expression, healing, and connection.

This is the environment the Houston-based non-profit Center for Urban Transformation has created for Black youth in Fifth Ward through its CUT Camp summer program at Wheatley High School.

CUT Camp is a free after-school arts and leadership program that has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for inner city youth looking for a way to stay productive while keeping off the streets.

The camp is recognized for its programs to disrupt and end the school-to-prison pipeline.

“We provide an empathy initiative here in Fifth Ward. The idea is that when you increase empathy and communication, you can de escalate any kind of infraction or altercation with individuals,” said Domenique Montgomery, program director of CUT. “It’s helping them communicate in an effective manner without resulting through violence and in a healthy format.”

Youth between the ages of 12-24 participated in a music initiative called “Dear Artist” created by local music artist and author, Edward Marshaun Preston. Participants explored different areas of artistry including audio engineering, drawing, and song and poetry writing.

“It’s a program I wrote based upon my theory of ‘Dear Artist: Everyone is your Friend,’ my first book,” Preston said. “The philosophy is through teamwork, community, through building a group of friends, creatives, and bringing people together, you can accomplish things that would traditionally or financially be inaccessible.”

Joshua Shields is a CUT Camp participant whose dream is to one day become a music artist. One of the program expectations is to write a song inspired by participants’ life stories, a challenge that helped them focus on their true purpose.

“I titled my song ‘No Days Off’ because my mother is raising three kids on her own. That’s the motivation I need to keep going at the pace like my mama,” he said. “She is trying to help me get out the hood.”

Malik Edwards is also a CUT Camp participant. He is an aspiring professional football player, and uses songwriting as a means to self-reflect on the changes he’s experiencing as a young Black man in the community.

“My mama calls me a lot any time I’m out of the house. I’m growing up, but she wants me to stay young I guess. But lately I’ve been at work a lot,” he said. “I’m just trying to get some money. I put these experiences in my songs.”

The program is in its second year and accepts about 15 students between mid-June to August 4. For more information on the program visit the Center for Urban Planning Transformation website.