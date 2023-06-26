Houston celebrities are joining forces once again for a charitable cause, engaging in some friendly competition while raising funds for four notable Houston charities. The 3rd annual Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge, hosted by former MLS player Brian Ching, promises a day of fun-filled dodgeball action. The event will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at Pitch 25, located at 2120 Walker, Houston, TX 77003.

Leading the teams as captains are Super Bowl Champion Justin Reid from the Kansas City Chiefs, representing his foundation JReid Indeed, which focuses on empowering and supporting disadvantaged youth and communities. Chester Pitts, former Houston Texan, will lead the team for Carson Parke, a foundation that provides residential treatment to girls aged 12 to 17 with emotional and behavioral challenges.

DeAndre Hopkins, NFL veteran and wide-receiver, will fight for his mother’s foundation, Smoooth INC., which assists survivors of domestic violence. Entrepreneur Reagan Bregman, wife of Astros’ player Alex Bregman, will be dodging balls for Bregman Cares, an organization dedicated to providing resources for families in need, particularly those with children with autism.

Each captain has assembled a team of 10 players who will compete for the championship trophy, alongside their celebrity friends and charity patrons. The winning teams from each match will advance to the final round, where the Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Champion will be crowned. Notable celebrities participating include Houston Texans’ Eric Murray, Tavierre Thomas, Garrett Wallow, and NFL veteran Eric Reid representing Team J Reid. NFL Legend Andre Johnson and Cecil Shorts III will join their former teammate Chester Pitts in the competition.

NFL veteran Adrian Peterson, Cincinnati Bengals’ DJ Reader, CBS Big Brothers’ alumni Haleigh Broucher, Houston Texans’ Tank Dell, and fitness guru Crystal Wall, wife of Paul Wall, will be part of Team Bregman. Actor and comedian Jeff Shelley will be supporting Team Hop.

Local Houston companies are providing support to each team, with Superior Plumbing Solutions backing Team CPII (Carson Parke) and Think Neurology supporting Team Bregman.

Spectator tickets are priced at $20, and children aged 5 and under can attend for free. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and interested individuals can visit: dodgeballcharitychallenge.eventbrite.com