Houston’s growing tech landscape will have access to a new digital app called Goblaq, a cutting-edge digital mentorship platform founded by visionary tech entrepreneur Nenaji Agbolabori and co-founder Jessie Uchendu.

Goblaq promises to revolutionize the landscape of mentorship by offering a dynamic space for individuals in marginalized communities worldwide to access tailored guidance for career advancement.

Agbolabori’s own journey as a young immigrant navigating the professional world after graduating from Prairie View A&M University fueled his passion to create Goblaq.

The platform comes as a response to the pressing issues of restricted access to mentorship, underrepresentation in professional fields, and the pressing need for personalized career guidance and networking opportunities.

Goblaq’s model empowers mentors to share their knowledge base, personalized curriculum, and establish direct communication channels with mentees globally. The Ed-Tech startup hosted it’s pre-launch event in September, with the goal of one day empowering more than one million marginalized individuals through inclusive mentorship and coaching over the next ten years.

The Defender spoke with Agbolabori to give Houston professionals a glimpse into the impact of this digital platform.

Sample of Goblaq app. Credit Goblaq

Defender: What inspired you to create Goblaq, and how did your personal experience shape the vision for this platform?

Nenaji Agbolabori: Goblaq was inspired by my journey as an entrepreneur, which I believe is a personal experience that fuels one’s drive and motivation. As an African, particularly a Nigerian, I noticed that the path I was taking as an entrepreneur differed from the more conventional ones. I faced challenges in finding mentors and guidance specific to my experience, especially as I ventured into the tech space.

The pandemic emphasized that many people in our community were starting businesses but lacked access to mentors and resources. Our community has a higher rate of first-generation entrepreneurs, and they often face barriers to accessing support because they’re expected to follow a more traditional educational or career path. This inspired me to delve deeper into the tech space.

The deeper I ventured into tech, the more I noticed the lack of resources and opportunities for people who look like me. It became clear that there was a need to bridge this gap. So, I decided to create Goblaq, an app connecting mentees and mentors. Most existing coaching platforms target the top 1%, but our aim is different. We want those who have succeeded to come back and mentor the next generation.

I connected with my co-founder, who is a software developer, and shared my idea. We discussed creating an app that connects mentees and mentors, and our focus is on the 1% who have succeeded and are willing to give back. We want to help people progress in their careers, no matter where they start. About a year ago, we gather user feedback to ensure we are addressing the needs of our mentors and mentees.

Defender: What did you do before choosing the entrepreneurial path?

Agbolabori: I made a deliberate choice to become an entrepreneur from the beginning of my career journey. I had a background in architecture but decided not to pursue it. Instead, I ventured into entrepreneurship by starting a marketing agency focused on helping small businesses. My passion was to understand the pain points of small businesses and help them scale. Over time, my desire to help people extended beyond one-on-one assistance, leading to the creation of Goblaq. This platform aims to support a broader audience and provide guidance on excelling in various fields.

Defender: Could you describe the main problems and challenges Goblaq addresses?

Agbolabori: Goblaq’s mission is to tackle a wide range of issues related to education, resources, and opportunities for marginalized and minority communities. Our platform is intended to offer an alternative approach to education and support, breaking down barriers that limit access to resources and information.

For example, we aim to create a hub where individuals from marginalized communities can access various resources and opportunities. Our goal is to connect individuals with successful professionals from their own communities who can offer guidance and mentorship. By doing this, we hope to empower people to improve their lives and progress in their careers. We are building a platform that adapts to user needs and feedback and, ultimately, becomes a central place for individuals from marginalized backgrounds to connect and gain access to resources and opportunities.

Defender: How does Goblaq prioritize diversity and inclusion in the mentorship process?

Agbolabori: We prioritize diversity and inclusion by focusing on the social impact that mentors can make through our platform. Goblaq is not profit-driven; it’s social impact-driven. We are committed to attracting mentors who genuinely care about making a difference in the lives of marginalized individuals.

To achieve this, we’ve been intentional about recruiting mentors who are aligned with our mission to change the narrative for marginalized communities. We’ve interviewed mentors and ensured that they share our vision and are driven by the desire to give back to their communities. Our aim is to create a community of mentors who are passionate about changing lives, and our selection process reflects this commitment.

Defender: What are your long-term goals for Goblaq, and how do you envision it empowering marginalized individuals in the future ?

Agbolabori: Our long-term goals for Goblaq involve expanding the platform’s capabilities and offerings. We anticipate becoming a central hub for education, resources, and opportunities, where people from marginalized communities can access various tools to improve their lives. We aim to change the future of education, not limited to the conventional school system but extending to how people access resources and information.

Our vision is to let the users guide us in shaping the platform’s direction. We’re open to developing features and tools based on user needs and feedback. We intend to be the go-to platform for marginalized individuals seeking mentorship, guidance, and resources, making a significant impact in their lives. Ultimately, our aim is to empower and uplift these communities, providing opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

Defender: What challenges have you encountered while building the platform?

Agbolabori: Building Goblaq has come with its set of challenges, and like many startups, securing financial resources has been a significant hurdle. At the beginning, I was funding the project on my own. Later, when my co-founder joined, we shared responsibilities. We also participated in competitions and won funding to support the platform. Financial constraints are common challenges for startups, as there are costs associated with daily operations and development.

However, the most significant challenge lies in sustaining and scaling the platform. We’ve overcome these challenges through strategic partnerships and funding, allowing us to continue our journey toward our mission. Additionally, our passion for the platform’s purpose keeps us motivated, and we’re fortunate to have received support from those who believe in our vision. Building a startup is not easy, but having a clear mission and receiving support from the community makes the journey worthwhile.

Defender: What advice do you have for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to create a platform addressing societal challenges ?

Agbolabori: My advice for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to create platforms addressing societal challenges is to find something you genuinely believe in and are passionate about. Create a solution to a problem that you deeply care about, not just what is trending or popular at the moment. Share your story, as people relate better to a vision that stems from personal experiences and passions.

Understand the struggle you and others face and identify if there’s a shared need for a solution. Building a platform with a strong vision that resonates with your target audience will attract support and make a meaningful impact. Remember that entrepreneurship requires dedication and persistence, and your passion for solving a societal challenge can be a driving force to overcome obstacles and create a successful platform.