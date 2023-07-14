Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined forces with esteemed stand-up comedian and actor Mo Amer to make an exciting announcement during 713 Day regarding an upcoming celebration of “Mo Amer Day”.

The award-winning writer is set to perform at the Bayou City Music Center on Saturday, Sept 16.

“I’ve always dreamt of a situation where I can do big shows, but I can also give back to the community, particularly the theatre department in Hastings [High School],” he said. “I want kids to know that your goals are achievable.”

Amer said people should expect some “amazing surprise guests” and hopes to keep it a secret until a later date.

In recognition of Amer’s remarkable contributions, Mayor Turner proclaimed September 16 Mo Amer Day in 2021 as a tribute to his tireless efforts in inspiring, encouraging, and, above all, making people laugh.

His unique perspective and storytelling serve as a source of inspiration for Arab-Americans and other artists from underrepresented minority communities.

Houston stand up comedian (Right) Mo Amer unveils Houston show promo with Mayor Sylvester Turner on 713 Day. Credit: Jimmie Aggison

“He represents the kind of talent we want to see more of in Houston because we support our artists, our writers, our comics and people in the entertainment industry,” Turner said.

Amer has earned a reputation as one of Houston’s most highly regarded celebrity ambassadors. His popular Netflix series, “Mo,” has garnered critical acclaim as a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama that pays homage to the vibrant city he calls home. The show vividly portrays his family’s journey as immigrants seeking legal and cultural acceptance in the United States.

The City of Houston, renowned for its dedication to resettling refugees, has become an integral part of Amer’s story. Much of the series unfolds in Alief, an immigrant enclave within Houston, where the actor’s family found solace after fleeing Kuwait as refugees in the 1990s.

The Netflix series was renewed for its second and final season earlier this year.

Tickets for Amer’s show can be purchased through Live Nation.

Part of the proceeds from his show will go to the Hastings High School band and theater program, his alma mater, and other local charities.