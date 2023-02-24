Lizzo is getting the animation treatment. She will guest star in “The Simpsons” season finale after producers learned she was a fan of the show.

Not only will the four-time Grammy Award winner appear on the iconic animated sitcom, but she is portraying two characters, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Lizzo will appear in the “Homer’s Adventure Through the Windshield Glass” episode this May. She will voice herself as well as a toy elf.

Inspired by two classic short stories, Ambrose Bierce’s “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” and Jorge Luis Borges’ “The Secret Miracle,” the episode follows Homer Simpson during, and seconds before, a car crash sends him through the windshield.

Entertainment Weekly revealed the first looks of animated Lizzo and the toy shelf she voices on Thursday.

Tim Long, executive producer of “The Simpsons,” said Lizzo sings “It Was Marge, B***h” during the episode, but doesn’t want to give too much more away. He does explain the reason why much of the episode happens in the seconds before Homer crashes through the windshield.

“We had this idea for a long time, and it always felt like a pipe dream, but then we figured out a way to do it,” Long said. “Then the issue from a story point of view is: ‘Who is he going to talk to?’ We thought, ‘Well, his incredibly messy car is going to be filled with children’s toys and stuff.’ So, she’s playing this happy little elf doll that comes to life and becomes his spirit guide.”

Long stated how impressed he was with Lizzo’s “Simpsons” knowledge. During a recording session, Lizzo brought her flute to play and made a reference that caught Long and the voice actors off guard.

“She ends up jamming with Lisa. And what’s funny is that Lizzo is such a big ‘Simpsons’ fan, she ad-libbed the line, ‘I’m gonna get my Sasha Flute and you grab your saxamaphone and let’s jam,’” Long explained.

“Saxamaphone is such a deep-cut reference to ‘The Simpsons’ that we were all like, ‘Wow.’ She knew all the ‘Simpsons’ references.”