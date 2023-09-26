Since taking office in 2018, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has managed significant challenges facing the nation’s fourth-largest city, including budget deficits, homelessness, police reform and natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 global pandemic.

As the city’s 62nd mayor, Turner is in the final months of his second term. He sat down with the Defender to talk about everything from his biggest challenges, accomplishments, legacy and more.

Today, we highlight his biggest accomplishments.