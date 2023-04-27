AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

Megan Thee Stallion is trying to put the past behind her and move on. The “Savage” rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, recently published an essay for Elle Magazine in which she detailed her healing journey after she was shot in the feet by rapper Tory Lanez in July of 2020.

“As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” Pete penned.

She described how she not only survived being shot by a friend she thought she could trust, but how she also overcame the “public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

“It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me,” she wrote, adding that she nonetheless “knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail.”

Pete accused Lanez of shooting her after she exited a vehicle they had been riding in following an argument in the summer of 2020. Lanez was charged with three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to prosecutors.

In December, Pete testified during the trial and a Los Angeles jury ultimately found Lanez guilty, convicting him on all three counts. Lanez wrote the district attorney this week requesting a new trial.

The guilty verdict was more than just vindication for her, she wrote – “it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”

“My heart hurts for all the women around the world who are suffering in silence, especially if you’re a Black woman who doesn’t appear as if she needs help.”