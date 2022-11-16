Megan thee Stallion granted restraining order against record label

Megan Thee Stallion is in a battle with her record label, and the courts are giving her room to operate.

The H-Town product, according to Billboard, was granted a restraining order against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and distributor, 300 Entertainment. Court documents reveal that the “Savage” claims as she prepared for the 2022 American Music Awards, the two companies “‘unlawfully’ took steps ‘to block or interfere with Pete exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music.’” Megan Pete is the star’s born name.

Megan, who happens to be nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, sought the restraining order after claiming 1501 used “threatening and retaliatory” actions to keep her from using her own music at the awards show.

According to Billboard Megan’s restraining order is the latest legal step in an ongoing battle between the artists and her label. Readers and fans may recall that in February of this year, the Grammy-winner filed a lawsuit claiming that 1501 Certified Entertainment refused to classify her 2021 release Something for Thee Hotties as an album. This is a major sticking point between the two sides because Megan’s contract requires her to produce three albums for 1501.

Representatives from 1501 and 300 did not comment for Billboard, at the time of this article. However, a hearing is scheduled where the label is expected to respond to the restraining order.