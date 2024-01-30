The feud between rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion escalated Friday when Minaj made an insensitive remark about Megan’s late mother.

Minaj went on Instagram Live after Megan released a new diss track aimed at Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty. On the song “Hiss,” Megan referenced “Megan’s Law,” the law requiring sharing info about registered sex offenders. Some felt this could be a dig at Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj, convicted of child rape.

In response, Minaj shockingly told Megan to “conjure up her mother and apologize” for the “disgusting” lyric. Megan’s mother Holly Thomas died of a brain tumor in 2019.

Fans immediately criticized Minaj for the cruel low blow about Megan’s deceased mom. “Nicki is completely losing me, this was real nasty of her,” one wrote on social media.

Giving your fans the green light to vandalize Megan’s mom’s grave is insane, Nicki Minaj is sick.

Minaj didn’t explain her specific reasons for attacking Megan’s late mother. But she did say her own family is constantly criticized, and she’s fed up with it.

This follows Minaj previewing an unreleased diss track mocking Megan’s foot injuries from being shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Lanez was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting.

The roots of their beef are unclear, but Minaj and Megan were close in 2019 when they collaborated on “Hot Girl Summer.” Some believe Cardi B caused issues after Megan worked with her on “WAP” in 2020, since Cardi and Minaj have an ongoing feud.

Regardless of the backstory, Minaj’s comments about Megan’s deceased mother represented a new low in their escalating war of words. Fans are condemning Minaj for such a personal and insensitive attack.