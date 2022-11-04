

It’s happened again: America wakes up to news that a hip-hop star was fatally and senselessly shot. This time, the rapper is Takeoff of Atlanta’s platinum hit machine, Migos, who was slain early Tuesday in Houston, according to a source close to the group.

Houston police responded to the scene of a downtown shooting at a bowling alley and pool hall, finding one person dead, the department said. Two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.

Takeoff’s death is the latest in a trend that stretches back to 2018. Each year since then, gun violence – whether through robbery or disagreement – has killed at least one rapper who was either already famous or on the cusp of crossover fame.

Takeoff‘s shocking slaying in Houston is prompting the rap community to remember far too many young talents who tragically lost their lives due to gun violence.

More recently, Young Dolph was killed in 2021 outside a Memphis bakery. He was on his way to hand out a truckload of turkeys in his old neighborhood when he met his violent and untimely death.

2018: XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion, seen here in 2017, found fame after going viral on social media.Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

XXXTentacion was gunned down June 18, 2018, in an apparent robbery as he left a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Four men were arrested that year in connection with the rapper’s killing. They were indicted on murder and other charges, and one suspect pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is expected to testify against the other three, CNN affiliate WPLG reported.

The 20-year-old was wildly popular at the time of his death. He rocketed to fame after his song, “Look at Me,” went viral on social media and SoundCloud in 2016.

Rapper XXXTentacion foreshadowed his own death

He went on to be featured in XXL magazine’s 2017 Freshman Class alongside other up-and-coming artists. His album “?” premiered at No. 1 when it was released in March 2018, according to Billboard.

The album’s single “Sad!” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the charts, according to Billboard.

Right after his death, “Sad!” moved from No. 52 to No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Hot 100 chart. The song was the first posthumous No. 1 for a lead soloist since The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” in 1997, according to Billboard.

The rapper was not without controversy: He was accused of homophobia after telling a story on a podcast of choking and severely beating a cellmate he suspected was gay while they both were housed in a juvenile detention center. He had also been awaiting trial for a domestic violence incident involving his pregnant girlfriend.

2019: Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in March 2019 near a clothing store he owned. Shutterstock

Nipsey Hussle, an award-winning hip-hop artist and philanthropist, was shot at least 10 times on March 31, 2019, in Los Angeles.

The rapper’s last message on Twitter read: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.” It was later found that a conversation about snitching preceded his fatal shooting, according to grand jury testimony.

Authorities said Eric Holder fired the shots that killed Nipsey and wounded two other people. Holder, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the rapper’s death. According to numerous hip-hop publications, his September sentencing date was postponed to this month.

Nipsey Hussle’s store becomes sacred ground for fans

Nipsey had been well-known on the underground circuit, and he was gaining a mainstream following just before his death.

A year earlier, he launched the first Marathon Clothing smart store in Los Angeles. Nipsey also owned The Marathon Agency marketing company, investment firm SC Commercial Ventures and the record labels Proud 2 Pay and All Money In No Money Out Records, according to Press Atlantic Records.

The 33-year-old was nominated for best rap album during the 2019 Grammys for the only studio album he ever released, “Victory Lap.” He lost to Cardi B.

Beyond his music and businesses, Nipsey was a member of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips but spoke out against rappers who would boast of purported gang affiliations to stunt or look cool – not because he wished them any violence, but to remind them that for too many young people, joining a gang was about survival.

2020: Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke died the month before he was scheduled to go on tour.Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

New York rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a home invasion at a Hollywood Hills, California, residence February 19, 2020.

Several people were detained and released following the rapper’s death. Witnesses told investigators that between two and six people broke into the home, one of them wearing a mask, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Steve Lurie said.

Five people were arrested in connection with the slaying, two of whom were identified as juveniles.

The 20-year-old was enjoying the success of his sophomore mixtape, “Meet the Woo 2,” the week before his killing. The project debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Pop’s “Meet the Woo” tour was scheduled to kick off with a sold-out show in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2020.

His posthumous album, “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon,” was released in July 2020.

In a 2019 New York Times profile, the artist talked about his life before he found fame, describing his teen years as “high-risk, high-reward.”

2020: King Von

Rapper King Von was killed outside a hookah lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Chicago rapper King Von was one of two people fatally shot November 6, 2020, during an early morning exchange of gunfire outside an Atlanta hookah lounge, authorities said.

Two groups of men had been arguing in a parking lot around 3:30 a.m. and shots were fired, authorities said.

Four other people were wounded by gunfire, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which investigated the shooting because police officers also fired their weapons.

Timothy Leeks, 22, was arrested in connection with the rapper’s death. The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit had arrest warrants against Leeks for felony murder. Two other men were also taken into custody in connection to the shooting, according to CNN affiliate WXIA-TV.

A week before his death, Von had released his debut studio album, “Welcome to O’Block.” His posthumous sophomore album, “What It Means to Be King,” was released March 4, 2022, and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart, according to Billboard.

2021: Young Dolph

Rapper Young performed during the Astroworld Festival on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot while buying cookies November 17, 2021.

The 36-year-old rapper was at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis when someone drove up and shot him, police said at the time.

Three men were arrested in connection with Dolph’s death. Authorities identified them as Justin Johnson, 23, Shondale Barnett, 27, and Cornelius Smith, 32.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said additional arrests were possible as the investigation into Young Dolph’s death continues. Citizens’ tips were key in capturing the suspects, she said.

3 men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph

Dolph, a Chicago native who grew up in Memphis, released his debut album, “King of Memphis,” in 2016.

He went on to perform several hits, including “Blue Diamonds” and “RNB” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. His fifth studio album, 2020’s “Rich Slave,” rose to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2017, he was nearly killed in a shooting incident in Hollywood. He spent weeks hospitalized after sustaining three gunshot wounds.

Dolph told The Guardian in a 2018 interview that he wasn’t “a person that lives in fear.” He is survived by two children.

2022: PnB Rock

PnB Rock performs during a 2019 festival in Anaheim.Scott Dudelson/Getty Images/File

The death of rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles stunned the hip-hop community but brought up familiar conversations that have been taking place for years.

The rapper was shot September 12 while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in what appears to be a robbery, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore. Notably, Moore said a picture of the pair’s meal had been posted on Instagram, with the location tagged.

In September, police announced they had charged three people in connection with the killing, including a father and his minor son, who were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, according to the local prosecutor. A woman was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The minor appeared in juvenile court Thursday and is set to return for a preliminary hearing on October 19. The woman is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

“The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!!” rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted after PnB Rock’s death.

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles, police say

Her tweets and the organic conversations among other artists and fans on social media speak to common issues in hip-hop: masculinity, security and handling rising fame.

“The amount of non reported robbery attempts dealing with rappers are ridiculous.. hella rappers don’t even speak on it cuz some feel it’s embarrassing to admit or speak on. Rappers literally being targeted out there and ppl trying em in broad daylight,” podcast host and entertainer DJ Akademiks tweeted.

PnB Rock previously spoke with Ak about an attempted robbery when he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. It appears the rapper, who hails from Philadelphia, did not have security when he was at Roscoe’s in September.

PnB Rock was climbing the Billboard charts back in 2016 … but his career, and life, were tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in September during a robbery at a Roscoe’s in Los Angeles.

Of course, there have been so many others, both fatalities — like Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, Slim 400 and XXXTentacion — and those who luckily survived … like Lil Tjay and 50 Cent.

Nipsey was gunned down outside his Marathon clothing store in his own neighborhood … with at least 10 bullets striking Nipsey’s body and his murderer also kicking him in the head.

XXXTentacion Shot in the Neck During Murder, Seemingly Died Instantly

XXX was only 20 years old when he was shot deadas he was leaving a motorcycle dealer in Florida. XXX was blocked from exiting the parking lot by a black SUV, with two gunmen hopping out and approaching his car. A struggle ensued, with the gunmen reaching inside XXX’s car for a small bag before ultimately opening fire.

While police have made some arrests — notably in PnB, Nipsey and Dolph’s deaths — the loss, of lives and talent, hangs heavy over the industry.