Shannon Sharpe has heard the criticism that followed his now gone viral talk with comedian Katt Williams on his YouTube podcast “Club Shay Shay.”

And if you didn’t think Sharpe would have a response to those who questioned his unwillingness to fire follow-up questions at Williams as he unleashed haymakers on several of his comedian contemporaries, then you don’t know Shay Shay.

Sharpe, appearing with former NFL receiver Chad Johnson on the platform, admitted to be conflicted about whether or not he should have interrupted Williams as he unloaded on comedians like Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart and Cedric the Entertainer during the first 30 minutes of the podcast.

Clearly, Sharpe allowed Williams Williams to go uninterrupted.

“Follow up question with what?” Sharpe said in response to those who are criticizing him.

“You decide. You decide who to agree with,” Sharpe continued (7:30 mark). “That’s not my decision to make. I told you when I first started this. I said I’m going to try to bring you some of the biggest celebs, entertainers, and athletes I can bring, and I’m going to allow them to have a conversation and maybe tell you something or share something with you that they’ve never said.”

“That was it. I never said I was a journalist,” he continued. “I never professed to be a journalist. I’m an entertainer. If you want hard-hitting questions, ’60 Minutes’ is the platform for you. ‘Dateline.’ ’48 Hours.’ Go to Lester Holt.”

Katt Williams

In the explosive interview, Williams fired shots at Ludacris and several other Black celebrities.

Williams also claimed that there was originally supposed to be a sexual assault scene in his breakout movie, 2002’s “Friday After Next,” until he got it removed.

Ice Cube, the film’s creator, denied that Williams had the rape scene removed.