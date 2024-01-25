The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing 21-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, ending their hopes for a Super Bowl appearance this year. Though the team is mourning the end of their playoff run, one Packer’s wife is thrilled to have her husband home – Olympic gold medalist and Houstonian Simone Biles.

Biles joyfully welcomed home her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens, on Instagram after his season came to a close.

“Look who [is] home. My heart,” she wrote, clearly excited to reunite with Owens after months apart due to his NFL schedule.

Owens reciprocated on his own Instagram, reminiscing on this past season’s journey by reposting old photos of him and Biles from throughout the year. The images show Biles supporting Owens at his games and the two sharing romantic moments, illustrating how she was his biggest cheerleader all season long. Biles also posted a sweet video of them kissing on the sidelines, congratulating Owens on a great season.

In her caption, Biles expressed how proud she was of Owens’ hard work and confidence on the field this year. She thanked the Packers organization and fans for their hospitality during their time in Green Bay. Owens replied that it was their “favorite season yet” and he loved having his wife there to make it memorable.

Biles and Owens began dating during the pandemic before he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2022. Soon after their wedding last year, Owens had to fly to Green Bay to start training with his new team, forcing the newlyweds into a long-distance relationship. Biles admitted it was difficult being apart but said they loved being part of the Packers family.

Now that Owens’ season is over, the happy couple is clearly thrilled to be reunited, as evidenced by the glimpses into their reunion on Instagram. After months of separation due to football, Biles finally has her husband back home.