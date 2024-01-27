Rapper Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he turned down a massive $100 million offer to create adult content on OnlyFans. In an interview on Slink Johnson’s podcast “Wake & Bake,” Snoop said he was approached to post explicit photos on the subscription site.

While OnlyFans features creators of all kinds, Snoop implied he would have to share nude photos to earn the estimated $100 million. However, out of respect for his wife Shante Broadus, he declined the opportunity. Snoop believed his longtime spouse would never approve of him publicly posting intimate photos, no matter how much money was offered.

“They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20 million on there,” Snoop told Slink. “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.'”

But Snoop responded, “I got a Black wife, nigga. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.”

While rejecting OnlyFans, Snoop has still expanded his business ventures lately. In August 2022, he launched his first shoe collection with Sketchers, including slip-ons and sneakers ranging from $100-$125. Snoop said the line reflects his “ideas, flavor and swag” for people of all lifestyles.

Snoop has also entered children’s entertainment, releasing the animated series “Doggyland” in 2022 which teaches educational concepts through music. He promotes the YouTube series on social media, likely earning revenue from the views.

So while Snoop turned down a major OnlyFans payday, he continues finding new ways to profit from his personal brand – just not at the expense of his marriage. His wife and values took priority over any monetary offer involving compromising photos.