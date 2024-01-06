Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris are being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman who they allegedly convinced to come to their Los Angeles hotel room in 2005.

In a complaint filed on Jan. 2 in Los Angeles, an Air Force veteran, who filed as Jane Doe, claims she met the couple at a nightclub. It was there the victim says Tiny gave her a spiked drink.

She then alleges T.I. and Tiny brought her back to their hotel room, where the sexual assault allegedly took place. According to Rolling Stone, the plaintiff was 22 or 23 when she attended a party at Coolio’s house in Los Angeles and met a man who allegedly worked for T.I. and Tiny. Rolling Stone obtained a copy of the 15-page lawsuit.

“Forcing someone, in this case by way of drugs, into doing something of a sexual nature they don’t want to is sexual battery — rape,” Rodney Diggs, Doe’s attorney, told the outlet in a statement, “Even after all these years, the embarrassment, shame, depression — it still lingers. Silencing women silences justice. No longer will my client remain silent; we are now seeking justice for her and everyone who has been similarly violated.”

T.I. and Tiny have said this is an extortion attempt that they have fought.

A statement sent to Rolling Stone from T.I. and Tiny reads, “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations.”

“For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do,” the statement continues. “For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear. We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

The lawsuit, per Rolling Stone, was filed under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act in California. The act went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, offering a one-year “look-back” window to file lawsuits in cases of alleged sexual abuse with expired statutes of limitations, so long as the allegations include an attempted cover-up.”

As the Grio previously reported, T.I. and Tiny have faced numerous sexual assault allegations since 2021. Their reality TV series, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” suspended production as a result.