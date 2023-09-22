She’s got charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. This queen is called Queen Bey for a reason. Her on stage presence is full of energy and there’s really no one out there like her. We love her for so many reasons. Not only is she a mom first, she gives back through her charity Beygood, impressive talent and dancing skills but she’s not afraid to address touchy issues.

We’re not official members of the BeyHive, but we do adore Beyoncé for a variety of reasons. We’re looking at the top 10 reasons people love Beyoncé Knowles: the woman, the artist, the icon.

#10: She’s Body Positive

Beyoncé has curves, and she’s not afraid to show them off. Throughout her career, this child of destiny has consistently promoted a positive body image, whether she’s on stage or living her regular life. And so, Beyoncé inspires young women and men to appreciate their natural beauty, and to be themselves, too. How can you not love that? Furthermore, she doesn’t shy away from such issues in her music. So, despite all the Internet trolls, Beyoncé stays positive, fully understanding that her message can uplift the spirits of fans and those struggling with self-confidence. Without Beyoncé, “Bootylicious” wouldn’t be part of the Oxford English Dictionary.

#9: She’s a Mom First

As a professional, Beyoncé is a legit business mogul. But family comes first, and she is most definitely invested in promoting that message, too. Whether she’s on tour or preparing for a new album, Beyoncé knows that fans are interested in her personal life, and she often provides a behind-the-scenes look at her maternal experiences. As a result, curious fans can further connect with the lyrics and music videos, understanding that, at the end of the day, Beyoncé’s a mother first. It’s the transparency that keeps people intrigued, and Beyoncé always keeps fans in the loop without any humble brag whatsoever.

#8: She’s Not Afraid to Address Touchy Issues

As Beyoncé has grown as a woman, she’s proven to be an effective social commentator. She often looks inward to address her own personal conflicts in her music, while simultaneously analyzing the world around her. Some musicians squabble about trivial issues, yet Beyoncé addresses familial drama – motherly drama – and her role as a black woman in modern America. Agree or disagree with her takes, she’s not one to keep silent. Like so many timeless artists that came before her, Beyoncé stays relevant because her opinions are respected within the music industry, and we love that she’s willing to speak her mind.

#7: She Has a Rabid Fan Base

Meet the “BeyHive,” a worldwide collective of Beyoncé fans that stand loyally by their girl. Every pop star has a devoted following, of course, however Beyoncé’s rabid fan base literally affects pop culture narratives. Through digital media, the Hive actively investigates Beyoncé haters and defends their Queen Bey with extraordinary passion. It’s true that some may be too committed and dramatic, but many BeeHive members follow Beyoncé’s lead by staying positive. With that being said, the BeyHive will swarm together when they feel Beyoncé has been disrespected.

#6: She Used to Be a Member of Destiny’s Child

In 1998, Beyoncé emerged in pop culture just as the world transitioned to the Internet era. So, the stars aligned for her group Destiny’s Child, and they put in the necessary work to become one of the industry’s most successful girl groups. For Beyoncé, she made headlines through her impeccable performances, professionalism and work ethic, all the while becoming one of music’s most recognizable artists. Year after year, Destiny’s Child delivered the hits, but they also set examples for young women, both with their music and how they carried themselves in public. And so, we love the standard they set for 21st century pop stars.

#5: Her Stunning Dancing Capabilities

Right from the jump, Beyoncé established a fan base with her exceptional dancing. Her skills developed as a young child when she began taking lessons in her native Houston – so, when Destiny’s Child hit the mainstream, their performance background set them apart. Today, Beyoncé continues to balance sensuality with class in her routines, all the while making them look easy, too. Whether it’s music videos or awards show performances, she always becomes a trending topic, as her technique and form is simply on another level, along with her creativity and progressive approach.

#4: She Gives Back

Given Beyoncé’s extraordinary wealth, it may not be surprising to learn that she often gives back. But, we love Beyoncé because she doesn’t do it for attention. Plus, her contributions are both monetarily AND culturally significant as well. Along with husband Jay-Z – a mogul in his own right – Beyoncé has quietly donated through her BeyGood Foundation, which has come to the assistance of earthquake victims, hurricane victims, homeless shelters, recovering drug addicts and children battling deadly diseases. And so, Beyoncé makes a difference by investing in communities and the underprivileged, which makes her cultural legacy even stronger.

#3: She’s Not Afraid of Changing & Evolving

Nostalgia and pop culture go hand-in-hand. But it’s the superstars that successfully re-invent themselves and look forward. From Day 1, Beyoncé hasn’t tried to be anybody but herself, which is what we admire so much about her. She’s not holding on to her Destiny’s Child past, nor does she follow popular trends…she creates trends and thinks ahead. Beyoncé mixes it up, shifting from practical to glamorous to street-smart. Of course, any stylist can dress up Beyoncé, but it’s her confidence and personality that boosts her style. She’s fearless when it comes to fashion, and she’s always evolving, which means that Beyoncé always inspires new looks.

#2: She’s a Feminist

In pop culture, people often debate the specifics of modern feminism. For Beyoncé, though, she’s a feminist in the truest sense. At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, she performed in front of an actual “Feminist” sign, sparking a discussion about what the word actually means. From Beyoncé’s point of view, it’s about believing in equal rights for women AND men. So, rather than submitting to elitist criticism or internet buzz , Beyoncé keeps it simple. She’s a woman that supports peace and love for both genders, and without a slanted agenda. We love it.

#1: Her Insane Singing Ability

Beyoncé is the total package: she’s a triple threat who can sing, dance and act. But we love her because she’s worked so hard to develop her raw talent. As a child, Beyoncé demonstrated astounding range; a special gift that continued to evolve through training and practice. She knows how to compose herself during intense dance routines, and she handles her business during more subdued performances as well. And so, it’s Beyoncé’s artistry, technique and vulnerability that makes her unique, as she’s perfected all the little things that makes her such an affecting performer.

Let the People Be Heard

We asked readers to weigh in on why they stan for Beyoncé.

“She came onto the scene with Destiny’s Child when I was a teen. Being that she’s a native Houstonian like myself, and we’re the same age, I’ve supported her from the very beginning of her career. I also admire her work ethic.” – Sherron Elise



“First she is a Virgo…that alone speaks to her level of excellence. I admire her incredible business savvy as well as her ability to control her personal and professional narrative. Additionally, she is not only changed the entertainment game, she has become the standard in how to market in this social media space. #Shecansing #Sheisatrueentertainer.” – LaDawn Elliott



“I’m a perfectionist and I think there are few in the world. Seriously. She’s a perfectionist and I admire that and her work ethic so very much. She pushes through no matter what. And she’s a #virgo which explains a lot.” – Victoria Christopher Murray



“It’s a combination of the music, business and her drive to get it done and done with flare. She’s able to balance being bold and subtle and pulls out the Sasha fierce in others to. I had a chance to see her in concert recently and I was in awe. Getting a ticket was a challenge. Finally, a job I worked on got me one even though I had to go out of state to attend.” – Corie Day



“I’ve been a fan since DC’s No, No, No but I’ve been a big fan probably since Dream Girls and Renaissance totally put me to Beyhive…the girl can sang….but she puts on a helluva show! I made a Virgo Season tshirt with metallic/foil vinyl and some leggings that matched.” – Kimyatta Angola

“She’s SOOOOOOOOO entertaining! I was a “casual” fan of her music before going to the Formation Tour in 2018. After I went to that tour, I understood the “big deal” about her! She’s got the work ethic, the talent, the voice, the entertainment all in one, which can be had to come by in this day and age; she also leaves a bit of mystique and lets her music/artistry do the talking, which is also so rare these days!” – Essence Clark



“I am a fan because she is an entertainer who is grounded and hasn’t forgotten about her roots. She is genuinely southern. She shows real excitement when she is in the presence of other stars when she is a starlet. I believe because of her foundation and the love of her family this queen is going to be around for a long time. That’s one southern girl who doesn’t play.” – Gina Rich

“I’ve been a fan since DESTINY’S CHILD days from the very first debut album with the original members. She’s a Virgo who goes all the way out to be a perfectionist. I love her music, her voice, her acting and the humanity side that gives BACK!! She puts on a helluva show!!” – Sonya Williams Small



“It’s her work ethic for me. I love her grind. She has earned all her glory.” – Starr Crawford.

“The mystery! The execution! The talent! The shows! The beauty! The glamour! The style! The class! The elegance! The fashion! The sophistication! The perfection! The work! The effort! The following and proof to the haters on all the aforementioned!!! The damn Beehive! Everything!!! Who else drawing crowds like this?!?” – Shawndra Fielder Wiseman