Actor Will Smith is calling rumors of having sex with good friend Duane Martin started by his former assistant a “smear campaign” that he is the target of.

Smith said the claim is “unequivocally false.” Jada Pinkett Smith backed Smith up, saying they plan to take legal action against the former assistant, Brother Bilaal, who says he busted the actor having sex with Martin in a dressing room. , Hot Hip Hop DX was the first to break the story of the alleged encounter between Smith and Martin.

Bilaal told Youtube personality Taska K: “I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up, killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

According to the Daily Mail, Smith has known Bilaal for 40 years and threatened legal action against him for trying to tarnish his reputation.

Jada was asked about Will’s alleged gay sex scandal during her appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

“Let me just say this, it’s ridiculous… and it’s nonsense,” she said.

“And this is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown, that didn’t work,” Jada added. “We’re gonna take legal action, um, because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up salacious, malicious stories.”

“So that’s actionable, so we’re going to roll with that. So for me, unfortunately, it’s part of it,” she said, adding, “It’s not true, we’re going to take care of it. And that’s that.”

The actress also told TMZ, ‘We ‘suin’!’

Jada revealed last month that she and Will secretly separated seven years ago but have no plans to divorce officially. A source told Daily Mail that the longtime gay rumors about Will “are nothing new to Will and Jada.”

“Jada is fazed by Bilaal’s statements because of his credibility and closeness to Will,” the source said.

“Will believes the allegation is ludicrous and is hurt that a former friend would turn on him in this way,” a legal source told the outlet.

“He’s exploring all legal options. Will believes he is the target of a smear campaign,” the source added.

Insiders also claim that Will and Jada’s children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, are “hurt” by the gay allegations, but “nothing that comes out about their parents surprises them anymore.”

The source also noted that Jaden had to “hide his sexuality for years” because “his parents were not having any of it.”