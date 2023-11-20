Zahara Marley Jolie stepped out last week as a new member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated at Spelman College.

Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is an 18-year-old college sophomore who joined the sisterhood of Alpha Kappa Alpha during the neophyte probate show on Nov. 15. Video from the show captured Zahara enthusiastically introducing herself among her sorors. She was dressed in black and donned pearls as a nod to her new place in the AKA sisterhood.

The newly minted AKA gave the crowd a spirited hair shake — a not-so-subtle nod to her Ethiopian heritage. Moreover, the move was that of the traditional Ethiopian Shoa Oromo dance — which beautifully tied together Zahara’s culture and her place within AKA.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the City Full of Angels: Los Angeles, California,” she told the excited crowd. “I am this line’s number seven,” she added.

Instagram users were so happy to see Zahara’s entry into the AKA sisterhood. People also gave kudos to Angelina for allowing her Black daughter to be rooted in such foundational institutions within the community.

“When babygirl shook that Afro I felt the ancestors cheer. Welcome home baby. Welcome home.” “I swear Angelina Jolie is one of the only celebrity white parent of adopted children who made the extra effort to connect her children to their roots!! Congratulations to this baby!!!” “Girl! She found her tribe… Angelina did a great job. Culture and dynamics.” “Looks like she’s having a full HBCU experience and that’s awesome.”

Angelina supported her daughter’s decision to go to Spelman College and gushed over her in a July 2022 Instagram post.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the actress, 48, captioned the photo. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Congrats to Zahara on becoming an official Ivy and stepping into the AKA sisterhood. We can’t wait to celebrate the sophomore’s next big achievement!