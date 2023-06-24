When it comes to the food scene in Houston, everything has to be BIG!

Ask celebrities like Ludacris and Drake who came to Houston to visit Houston hip hop legend Bun B and his burger joint Trill Burgers. And if you thought that was it… well you’re wrong!

NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal is coming to Houston to celebrate the grand opening of his fast-casual fried chicken sandwich chain, Big Chicken on June 24.

Located in Woodland Square at 9660 Westheimer Road, Suite #250, Big Chicken’s standalone brick-and-mortar location promises an unforgettable dining experience. The kickoff will come with a range of fun activities. Guests can expect giveaways, games, and a live DJ spinning the tunes.

Joining Shaq at the grand opening will be esteemed guests such as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, former Secretary of Education Rod Paige, and Emily Williams Knight, the president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.

How can we forget about the menu?

Big Chicken menu spread. Credit: Big Chicken

Big Chicken offers a menu that combines Shaq’s home cooked childhood favorites. Locals can indulge in crispy sandwiches, mouthwatering chicken tenders, delectable Cheez-It crusted mac and cheese, and shakes. The menu also features signature items like the “Shaq Attack” chicken sandwich, and the “Charles Barkley” mac and cheese loaded sandwich along with “Dirty” Fries, covered in cheese, bacon, banana peppers, and chipotle BBQ sauce.

In 2018, Big Chicken grew in popularity and has gained a loyal following. The idea was in collaboration between Shaq, JRS Hospitality, and Authentic Brand Group.

And this is just the beginning of the Shaq’s Big Chicken expansion plan. There are plans underway to open 50 locations across Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. So get ready to show up and show out in a BIG way!