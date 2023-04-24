We all know that exercise burns fat, but did you know that there are some foods that can do that for you, too? We were surprised to find that the everyday foods on this list actually help your body burn fat. The fact that you can find these ingredients in some of the best recipes for fall foods is just an added bonus.

So when you’re cooking something up in the kitchen as the temperature takes a dip, try including some of these ingredients. Depending on how you use them, they will help you slim down without you feeling the need to go on a diet more suitable for rabbits.

Pumpkin

‘Tis the season to try pumpkin brownies. They are delicious, and you don’t have to feel too guilty about eating them. Pumpkin is a fat-melting food that stimulates your body to let go of extra fat stores after you eat it.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has the same amount of fat and calories as other oils, but once it’s in your system, it helps you burn fat and digest food faster. Try these delicious recipes that feature coconut oil (and will make you love using it even more than butter).

Prunes

Sometimes getting rid of fat is about keeping things moving. Adding prunes to your diet will do that for you (and level out your blood sugar to make you less hungry during the day).

I couldn’t find a recipe for Mama Wayne’s prune cobbler, but I do recommend trying a few of these delicious desserts.

Ginger

Fall is ginger season, and a great time to enjoy gingerbread cookies or other surprisingly delicious ginger recipes.

When you eat anything made with ginger, it boosts the fat-burning potential of your metabolism and stimulates digestion to help you break down food faster.

Oranges

There’s a reason you can find orange slices in some gyms for a pre-workout snack. Orange slices are high in vitamin C, which helps you burn even more fat when you work out.

Yogurt

Here’s what the probiotics in yogurt do: they help keep high levels of good bacteria in your stomach so that you can absorb more nutrients from your food. Absorb more nutrients and you won’t be hungry as often. Plus, yogurt has the power to debloat your stomach to make you look thinner after you eat it.

Salmon

Salmon croquettes anyone?

Fat-melting is all about protein, and salmon has a lot of it. It feeds your muscles to speed up your metabolism. Burn those calories!

Onions

Rachael Ray’s French onion soup recipe is one of my favorite things to make during the fall. Onions are full of oils and minerals that help you break down fat quicker. So go ahead and pile them on (and pack a travel toothbrush in your purse for that breath).

